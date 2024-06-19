5 things pro-lifers have learned in the two years since Dobbs

Nearly two years ago, Roe v Wade was overturned when the Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case. As a result of this decision, abortion was no longer a national “right”; each state can now make its own laws regarding abortion.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, as of May 1, 2024:

14 states have a total abortion ban

27 states have abortion bans based on gestational duration 7 states ban abortion at or before 18 weeks’ gestation 20 states ban abortion at some point after 18 weeks

9 states and the District of Columbia do not restrict abortion based on gestational duration

Abortion remains a tragedy of epic proportions. In the ensuing two years, we have seen anger, resentment, fear, and outright lies. Every day, babies are dying.

The past two years have taught us a lot, but they have also given us direction for the way forward. Below are some of the things we in the pro-life movement have learned since Dobbs.

1. The pro-abortion movement will not stop

Organizations like Planned Parenthood have become creative as they encourage interstate travel so a woman can kill her child in a state with more “favourable” abortion laws. Amazon, Apple, and other companies will reimburse part of the cost for women to travel to kill their children. Slogans like “bans off our bodies” taint the minds of young people as they purposely try to anger them about laws that attempt to protect innocent babies. The list goes on and on. Those who want abortion enshrined in law will do anything in their power to keep abortion legal.

2. Many people think that abortion has ended

Those who don’t read pro-life news or understand the implications of Dobbs think that abortion ended when Roe was overturned. They think there’s no reason to fight for the rights of babies anymore or to support pro-life organizations. They falsely claim that pro-lifers “won.” But the graves of thousands of dead babies tell us the truth. Abortion is far from over.

3. Many think that a little abortion is OK

Many states have laws that protect babies after a certain point in their lives or only in certain circumstances (after rape, to save the life of the mother, etc.). But, as Judie Brown, president of American Life League (ALL), explains, “A person is a person from [creation] onwards, and abortion must be illegal in all circumstances, with no exceptions.” That is why ALL has a no exceptions, no compromise policy. Abortion is wrong in all circumstances, not just in some. Every preborn child deserves a chance to be born.