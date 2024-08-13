- Free newsletter
‘Assisted dying’ may be coming to Britain
With the world focused on the Olympics, the American elections, the war in Gaza, and the shifting balance of war in Ukraine, the topic of assisted dying is flying under the radar.
But in the United Kingdom, it is high up on the political agenda. Lord Falconer, a former Lord Chancellor who has been lobbying for legalisation of assisted dying for years, says that with Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, Britons have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the law.
“This is such an opportunity,” he told The Observer. “The last time this was voted upon, there was a clear vote against it in the Commons. But of the 650 MPs who were present in 2015, 477 of them have gone. It’s a completely new House of Commons with a wholly new atmosphere, with a prime minister who is saying: ‘You must decide as a free vote – and if you decide in favour, the government will make sure that procedural stratagems don’t doom the bill.’”
As columnist Polly Toynbee, an ever-reliable voice for progressive policies, put it: “It will join the roll call of great liberal reforms that only happen under Labour.” (These include abortion and divorce reform, gay rights, ending the death penalty, decriminalising suicide, and reform of obscenity laws.)
Whoa! First, take a good look at Canada.
That is probably the best riposte to anyone who is in favour of legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide in the UK or in the US.
Canadian experience
Canada legalised “medical assistance in dying”, or MAiD, as it is commonly called there, in 2016. A report published last week by Cardus, a Canadian think tank, analyses the incredible growth of MAiD since then. In 2016, there were 1,018 MAiD deaths; in 2022, the last year for which figures are available, there were 13,241. That’s roughly a 13-fold increase in seven years. “MAiD in Canada is the world’s fastest-growing assisted-dying program,” says the Cardus report.
MAID now accounts for at least four percent of deaths in Canada – one in 25. It is the fifth highest cause of death, together with cerebrovascular diseases. And since statistics about MAiD are not collected in a consistent way at a provincial level, the figure could be higher.
The government’s original projection of MAiD deaths fell far short of reality. It had estimated that it would reach that level in the mid-2030s. Hardly anyone anticipated how “popular” MAiD would become. In 2020, an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, possibly the world’s leading medical journal, stated that “approximately 2000 euthanasia cases are expected in Canada each year.” In 2020, there were 7,611 of them.
Furthermore, in Canada, patients can be euthanised even if they do not have a terminal illness, even if they say that they are going to refuse treatment for their condition, and even if they don’t have access to life-saving treatment. A number of disturbing stories have emerged in the media about people who asked for MAiD simply because they couldn’t access adequate government health care.
The curious thing is that Canadians still overwhelmingly support MAiD legislation even though it has clearly expanded far beyond its original intent to restrict MAID to very exceptional cases. Canada’s Supreme Court said in 2016 that MAiD would only be for “limited and exceptional circumstances”. The Canadian Medical Association said at the time that it was obvious that MAiD would be limited to “rare occasions”. In 2018, Health Canada predicted that MAID deaths would reach “a steady state of 2.05 percent of total deaths”.
Loose criteria
The medical and legal experts were completely wrong. The national rate for MAiD deaths is 4.18 percent; in British Columbia, it is 5.5 percent and in Quebec, it is 6.6 percent.
To borrow US President Bill Clinton’s words about abortion, most Canadians believed that MAiD would be safe, legal, and rare when it became the law of the land. It’s not rare.
In a very intriguing study in BMJ Open, Scott Kim and colleagues found that 73 percent of Canadians were in favour of MAID. But very few people were aware of what is actually permitted by the legislation.
Only 19 percent knew that patients do not need to have a terminal illness to qualify for MAiD. People can ask for euthanasia simply because they are lonely and tired of living.
Only 21 percent knew that patients may refuse medically effective treatment and still qualify for MAiD. This means that a patient could easily be cured, but they can choose euthanasia instead.
Only 42 percent knew that the government plans to permit people with mental illness to access MAiD. This means that people with depression can ask for euthanasia. A recent article in another medical journal, Frontiers in Psychiatry, has documented at least 60 cases of women with eating disorders who received assisted dying in jurisdictions where it is legal. Is this what “dying with dignity” is all about – being killed because you have anorexia?
In short, Canadian euthanasia is galloping away, but most voters are hardly aware of how routine and normalised it has become.
There’s a lesson here for the UK. Parliamentarians and voters shouldn’t believe experts and campaigners who say that assisted dying will be a last resort and rare procedure. Once it has bolted out of the starting gate, it will be impossible to stop it.
Should assisted suicide and euthanasia be legalised? Share your views in the comments box below.
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credits: Bigstock
Steven Meyer commented 2024-08-14 10:44:29 +1000 FlagAnon Emouse,
Could not agree more. However sickness comes to us all. An acquaintance of mine has Parkinsons. He is a doctor and knows full well what is in store for him. He has already made arrangements to “pull the plug” as he calls it when the symptoms become unbearable. In his position I would do the same.
I can also understand people who face dementia and do not want to burden their families when they become a husk of their former selves.
I am well aware of the dangers associated with assisted dying. I would wish it had been implemented with better safeguards in Victoria. I have no doubt that some people will feels pressured by their families to allow themselves to be killed. (I’m putting it that way because I don’t believe in euphemism)
There is no policy that does not have a downside. But, on the whole, I think the benefits of assisted dying far outweigh the downsides.
When opponents of assisted dying state their willingness to be taxed more in order to keep those in the last stages of life comfortable and/or make donations to hospices to provide help to the terminally ill I’ll take them seriously. Until then they remind me of the anti-abortion people who only seem to be concerned for the welfare of children provided they are “unborn”.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-14 09:26:30 +1000 FlagPerhaps our efforts would best be spent striving to improve the world such that people don’t want to leave it prematurely.
Steven Meyer commented 2024-08-13 17:07:26 +1000 FlagIt’s inevitable.
As the proportion of the population that is elderly rises it will become impossible for the NHS to cope with the number of people requiring high levels of care.
