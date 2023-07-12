The Supreme Court Changed My Sex Life Forever

It's been one whole year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. These are dark times, as NPR and other media outlets keep reminding us. Did you know that because of Dobbs, a woman can get pregnant just by having sex. And this is leading people into scary, unfamiliar territory. "I find myself in this really bizarre state where I'm asking guys about things like their values and trustworthiness before sleeping with them."

An hilarious – and slick and professional -- video from Live Action.