The mano-a-mano between the President of the United Stated and the President of Ukraine was more like the pre-match theatrics of WrestleMania than a diplomatic ceremony. But I suppose that with Alpha males in front of a camera arguing over US$350 billion (according to Trump), the outcome was unsurprising.

“What do you think? Great television. I will say that,” said Mr Trump as the clash faded away.

But are chest-thumping and head-butting the way diplomacy should be conducted when millions of lives and the geopolitical future of Europe is at stake? Are they consistent with the human dignity which the US has always championed?

What the world saw was diplomacy by humiliation and bullying. It was WrestleMania in the Oval Office. Vice-President Vance kept insisting like a peevish kindergarten teacher: “Just say thank you”, “Have you said ‘thank you’ once this entire time?”

Some American pundits were cheering when The Orange Man body-splashed Z the Destroyer and The Ohio Hillbilly executed a perfect piledriver. “I have never been more proud of the president,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. A conga line of politicians and journalists sang the same tune.

True, Zelensky should have been smarter. His job was to sign an agreement and he left without it. Epic fail.

It's hard to say how much damage President Zelensky has done to his brave country’s war effort. Perhaps he’ll learn how to eat humble pie and learn how to genuflect before a President who has been inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Fox News, retired General Jack Keane compared Zelensky to Lincoln, as a leader who had bravely brought his country through three years of agony. But, but … “He should have understood going into the Oval Office today that when the cameras are on … the only answer to the questions should be, from Zelensky’s point, ‘Thank you, Mr President. Thank you, America. I’m going to work with you to achieve a peaceful end to this war.’ Period. He must say that five, six, seven times in different words.”

In other words, Zelensky was expected to perform the full kowtow before the Emperor -- "three kneelings and nine knockings of the head on the ground". I wonder if Americans appreciate how horrified the rest of the world was by the bullying, pettiness, and arrogance displayed by the President and Vice-President in the Oval Office.