'Lee': a film that shows us why we need journalists
According to Gallup polls, for three years running, more people say that they deeply distrust the media than people who say that they trust it a lot. Confidence in mainstream media and in journalists is on the skids.
So perhaps this is a good moment to release a film about a forgotten news photographer who courageously recorded some of the most appalling scenes of World War II.
Lee is a biopic about Lee Miller, a war correspondent for Vogue magazine who covered events such as the London Blitz, the liberation of Paris and the liberation of Buchenwald and Dachau. Until her son published her biography, she had been largely forgotten. But the book and film revive her reputation as a great photographer. Kate Winslet both produced the film and starred in it. She does a magnificent job.
Lee began her career as a fashion model in New York in the flapper age but eventually decided that life was better on the other side of the camera. Hers was a hectic, hedonistic life, with lots of lovers and partying. She was part of the avant-garde art scene in the US and UK as well. Unsurprisingly, the film of her life is R-rated for “disturbing images, language and nudity.”
For her work as a war photographer, she displayed determination, resilience, courage, artfulness, compassion and a feminine touch. It seems that she was deeply scarred by the horrors of combat and the concentration camps. After the War she suffered severe depression and alcoholism.
The film briefly explores how Lee's psyche was wounded after being raped as a child. Perhaps her passion for excess was a way of coping with this trauma. In an interview Miller did with Vogue magazine, she recalls moments from her younger years and says: “although I looked like an angel, I really was a fiend.”
At a time where journalists, especially in the mainstream media, are often suspected of being hucksters of fake news, Lee Miller’s life is a reminder of what a passionate, courageous, journalist can do.
My sister Catherine James spent close to seven years in Afghanistan as a freelance journalist reporting on the plight of the country and its people. In 2014 she also covered the flight of refugees into Turkey from the terror brought by ISISin Syria.
I watched Lee with her. She shared some reflections on themes in the film which she could relate to. One is that women journalists working in male-dominated worlds have a different perspective and get stories that men can’t. Often people, especially other women, are more open with them.
One of the most poignant moments in Lee come when Miller finds a group of people living on the streets. Amongst them is a timid, frightened young girl. She quickly realizes that the girl has probably been sexually abused. Her special connection enabled her to capture the child’s story of neglect and abuse.
Perhaps your own trust in the mainstream media is tanking. But, believe me, there are still idealistic people who are doing their damnedest to stir the rest of us out of our moral torpor and confront us with the suffering of the neglected, marginalised, and vulnerable. And heroically. In 2022 and 2023, according to UNESCO, one journalist was killed every four days.
Has this changed your opinions about journalists and the media?
Sebastian James is a Sydney journalist.
Image credit: Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in 'Lee' / Sky Cinema
