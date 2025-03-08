'No more Shroud articles please!'

A recent contributor to Sydney's Catholic Weekly, apparently irritated by an excess of miracle stories, pleaded with the editor to stop publishing articles about the Shroud of Turin. Why would a reader of a Christian newspaper feel that way?

I have lived my life with history and can think of no historical event other than the resurrection of Christ for which there is actual physical and measurable evidence that can stand the test of the microscope. The Shroud of Turin does that. Nothing else comes close.

Most people have heard that the Shroud was exposed as a fraud after carbon-testing about 30 years ago. That story got a lot of coverage at the time, probably because it was very welcome to sceptics. Relatively few know that the test was subsequently shown to be flawed (the sample was compromised by a later patch) and that the 'medieval forgery' theory has long since been overthrown.

We have all grown up in an 'enlightened' world. Philosophers like Hume and Kant have inured us to the notion that it is not possible to prove or demonstrate the existence of any non-material object. For most of us atheism has become a sort of default position, and this is true even among professing Christians many of whom are extremely sceptical about miracles and have grave doubts – yes, pun intended – about any continuance of life after death. At best they cling to a sort of sentimental hope that they will see their loved ones again. For most practising Christians, the resurrection of the dead is a bridge too far.

But further and ongoing research into the Shroud has demonstrated that what we actually have is a three-dimensional photograph of Christ at the moment of resurrection, captured inexplicably, miraculously. Don't trust my account of it. Google the work of Liberato de Caro and Robert Spitzer. You'll find plenty of gainsayers as well, of course, including the guy who claims to have proven that the Shroud was counterfeited by Leonardo da Vinci, but you'll also be stunned by the inability of scientists to explain how this extraordinary image was made.

It saddens me that so many Christians are sceptical about the Shroud and any other hint that God might still occasionally talk to his people in physical terms. I wonder why? Is it possible that we're afraid of the implications of belief? Or nurtured by two or three centuries of scepticism have we all become rusted-on materialists? If atheism is the default position for so-called thinking people nowadays, Christians have to work very hard to challenge that mindset, even in their own thinking. Mention miracles and most of us are instantly on our guard. The instinct to reject them is very powerful.

There is a story in the Gospel of St Luke about the rich man in hell who begs the Patriarch Abraham to send word to his brothers, who are still alive, to repent and avoid the same fate. No, says Abraham, they already have Moses and the Prophets - that should be all they need.

We too have Moses and the Prophets, as well as a whole lot more to guide us to Heaven. But if the Good Lord also chooses to send us miracles like the Shroud to reinforce our faith, let's be both gracious and grateful!

David Daintree AM is director of the Christopher Dawson Centre for Cultural Studies in Hobart, Tasmania. He served as president of Campion College from 2008 to 2012.

Image credit: Miniature of the book’s author, Vincent of Beauvais, within a border containing the arms of Edward IV, to whom this manuscript belonged / Wikimedia