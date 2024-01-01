‘Pacem in terris’, 60 years later: a Pope’s vision for peace

Six decades on, the year 1963 looks much like 2023. The Vietnam War was heating up. There were coups in Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, Togo, Honduras, and Benin; ethnic violence in Cyprus; war in Congo. The Cold War was colder than ever.

This was the moment that Pope John XXIII chose to publish a letter to all men of good will about peace, Pacem in Terris (Peace on Earth).

Unlike most documents from the Vatican, it was widely read. The New York Times reported it on the front page and published all 15,000 words inside, including footnotes. The lead editorial praised the document, although it regarded it as naïve: “unfortunately, the world does not consist of men of good will alone, and too many forces continue to obstruct a fuller realization of the Pontiff’s program.”

However, I contend that the words of the Pope who convened Vatican II still convey a message which reaches across cultural and religious boundaries.

John XXIII had been accustomed to working across such differences through his extensive diplomatic experience in Bulgaria, Turkey, and France. Months before Pacem in Terris, during the Cuban missile crisis, the pope’s forceful appeal made a significant contribution to defusing tensions between the United States and Soviet Union. But in his document dedicated to world peace, the Pontiff invited the world to look beyond immediate conflicts and reflect more deeply on the underlying causes of war. Echoing a traditional principle first articulated by the 4th century Bishop Augustine of Hippo, the Popeasserted that peace on earth “can never be established, never guaranteed, except by the diligent observance of the divinely established order.”

To bring about such order, on the global scale, Pope John desired to first fix the world’s attention on a fundamental principle present at a much smaller level: “that each individual man is truly a person,” “endowed with intelligence and free will,” and as such having “rights and duties” which are “universal and inviolable.” The document goes on to enumerate such rights at length: including the right to material well-being, to be respected, to worship freely, to move to another country for just reasons, and to participate in political life. All such rights, the Pope noted, are bound up with just as many duties, since each right implies the duty to recognize and respect the rights of others.

Constructing a well-ordered society with genuine peace, built upon mutual respect and collaboration, requires a vision which transcends purely material considerations. As John XXIII commented, “we must think of human society as being primarily a spiritual reality.” For the Pope such a perspective would include the recognition of God, but also imply such spiritual ideals as justice, charity, and truth.