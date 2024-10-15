- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
‘The Art of the Steal’ – Kamala Harris accused of plagiarism
Wikipedia is among the dozen or more sources plagiarised by presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in her 2009 book Smart on Crime, according to a bombshell report released earlier today.
Uncovered by the renowned Austrian “plagiarism hunter” Stefan Weber, the story came to light stateside thanks to journalist Christopher Rufo, and already boasts over a million posts on X.
Weber, who helped depose former German Defence Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg and former Family Affairs Minister Franziska Giffey by uncovering plagiarism in their doctoral research, has labelled Ms Harris’ instances of plagiarism “vicious”.
For his part, Rufo was a key player in the resignation of Claudine Gay, the former President of Harvard University, whose plagiarism scandal occupied mainstream headlines for weeks on end.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer was a short hardcover volume Ms Harris released at the dawn of her political career as she began campaigning for the role of California’s attorney general. With her face and name featuring prominently on the cover, Rufo posits that this book “helped to establish her credibility on criminal-justice issues”.
According to Rufo, Ms Harris and her co-author Joan O’C Hamilton:
- “lifted verbatim language from an uncited NBC News report” in a discussion on high school graduation rates
- “without proper attribution, reproduced extensive sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release” and “passed off the language as their own, copying multiple paragraphs virtually verbatim”
- “lifted promotional language from an Urban Institute report, and failed to cite [the] source” when “attempting to write a description of a nonprofit group”
The instance involving Wikipedia was especially grievous. Harris and her co-author contributed just 11 of their own words to an otherwise unedited 90-something word paragraph stolen from the famously unreliable crowdsourced site. Rufo explains:
To make matters worse, in duplicating Wikipedia’s language, Harris seems to have missed critical information and misstated a relevant detail. She claims, in prose identical to the online encyclopedia’s, that “illegal vending was down 24 percent” as a result of the court’s policies. Early in the paragraph, Harris cites the Bureau of Justice Assistance report to substantiate the figure. But she made a mistake: On Wikipedia, the “24 percent” figure was apparently tied to a different report, which found that “arrests for unlicensed vending,” rather than unlicensed vending as such,“fell by 24 percent” (emphasis mine). Her reliance on Wikipedia, an unreliable source, led to an unreliable conclusion.
Stealing intellectual property for a book about crime? Quoting from Wikipedia for a publication whose title begins with the word “Smart”? That’s some brazen conduct — and some delicious irony to boot.
In Ms Harris’ defence, she is in good company. Between a 2016 piece by NPR titled “A Brief History Of Politicians Lifting Words From Other Sources”, and Politico’s more recent “5 times politicians were accused of plagiarizing,” almost a dozen other prominent figures are identified sullying their good name via linguistic bootlegging.
Mentioned in both reports was none other than Harris’ colleague-in-chief President Joe Biden, whose plagiarism in several 1987 speeches, and later revelations of similar conduct during his law school days, precipitated the end of Biden's campaign to become the 41st US president.
In a parallel universe (or a prior decade), it’s easy to imagine today’s revelation likewise ending Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.
Alas, we live in this universe, and in this decade — in which the legacy media’s undisguised purpose is to run cover for its preferred (read “progressive”) candidate.
The New York Times has already published a hose-down pleasing to Kamala and her campaign staff that uses the predictable, yawn-inducing “Republicans pounce” framing.
“Conservative Activist Seizes on Passages From Harris Book,” the Pravda-esque headline hisses. The article’s lede pleads that “a plagiarism expert said the lapses were not serious”. What a convenient expert to have on hand.
As Rufo has already quipped in response, it’s not just the Times’ angle that’s amiss but also its key facts:
The Times claims that I only argued that Kamala Harris plagiarized “five sections” involving “about 500 words.” But this isn’t true. In my story, I wrote that Stefan Weber argued there are “more than a dozen” instances of “‘vicious plagiarism.’” This past Saturday, I provided the Times not only with my written analysis, which argues that there are “more than a dozen,” but with Weber’s full dossier, which included 18 allegations of varying severity. So, the Times deliberately withheld this crucial contextual information from its readers and from the supposed plagiarism expert, who, based on this limited information, called it “not serious.” They could have easily confirmed the “more than a dozen” point, but instead, lied by omission.
In his reply, Rufo exposed at least three other materially false claims made by the NYTabout the juicy story.
Will Harris get away with her misconduct, and escape the fate of her political predecessors who fell on their own swords?
Will the in-kind campaign contributions of the corporate press be enough to keep her in the race?
The answer is of course yes — but the media’s contortions will at least provide us with a few days’ comic relief.
Is this just a distraction from the real issues of the campaign – or a key to Ms Harris’s character?
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Image credit: Vice President Harris on the campaign trail / www.whitehouse.gov
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-10-15 21:45:38 +1100Also Kurt – do you think it’s ok for Trump to use the military on people who don’t vote for him, as he indicated this weekend? I find that far more disqualifying than plagiarism accusation. Though watching mercatornet and right wing media ignore those comments for the next few days will provide plenty of entertainment.
P.S. I wonder if Kurt wrote about the accusations of plagiarism against Melania when she was First Lady, or the most recent accusations agains Milei in Argentina. The answer is he didn’t.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-10-15 21:32:10 +1100Shouldn’t be surprised Kurt is picking up on a Christopher Rufo story and trying to make something out of it.
-