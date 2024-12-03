‘The pride police’ know how to use their truncheons

Last week, the Human Rights Tribunal (HRT) of Ontario ruled that the township of Emo in the far west of Ontario, Canada be fined C$10 000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month. Its officials have also been ordered to complete mandatory “human rights” training.

The HRT claims that Emo, home to a population of a mere 1,300 people, violated the Ontario Human Rights Codeand failed to fly “an LGBTQ2 rainbow flag,” despite the fact that the township doesn’t have an official flagpole.

Emo’s mayor, Harold McQuaker, allegedly said at a councillors’ meeting where the rainbow flag was discussed, “There’s no flag being flown for the other side of the coin … there’s no flags being flown for the straight people.”

HRT vice-chair Karen Dawson said that McQuaker’s comment was discriminatory: “I find this remark was demeaning and disparaging of the LGBTQ2 community … and therefore constituted discrimination under the Code.”

Where have we come to?

I was a gay activist in London in the 80s and engaged in discussions which shaped The Gay Agenda. (Yes, it does exist, and it is nearing fulfilment, which includes overturning heteronormativity once and for all.)

One major aspect of the plan includes using psychological warfare to silence and ultimately convert any person who might fail not merely to tolerate but to celebrate homosexuality and sexual deviancy. This would involve singling out antagonists or groups who fail to comply by using humiliation, the sullying of character, financial hardship and social exclusion.

Ontario’s HRT ordered Emo to pay a fine of $10,000 to the local 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride organization, Borderland Pride, and for McQuaker to personally pay them another $5,000.

These fines were lower than what Borderland Pride had originally sought. They wanted $15,000 from the township as a whole (approximately $11.50 from every man, woman and child) and an additional $30,000 – $10,000 from each of the three councillors who voted against the flying of a LGBTQ2 rainbow flag.

Borderland Pride promised to return one-third of the financial reward to the Emo Public Library, as long as the library hosted a “drag story time event” on a “date of our choosing.”

The online re-education course McQuaker is now required to complete by law, known as Human Rights 101, is offered by the Ontario Human Rights Commission. McQuaker is to “provide proof of completion … to Borderland Pride within 30 days.” Yes, he doesn’t need to report to the Commissioner but rather to his accusers.

The latest edition of the course opens with an animated video telling viewers that the Human Rights Code “is not meant to punish,” and that “it doesn’t matter if you didn’t intend or mean to discriminate … it’s the impact on the person that matters.” [my highlight]

Wasn’t McQuaker making this exact point when he pointed out that no flag was being flown for the straight people?