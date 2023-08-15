A contribution to conversation

The author of Talking Cure is a Professor of English at Drexel University in the US. She has written many books on literary themes which, as far as one can judge from the references to them in this book, focus on what literature reveals about our emotional lives. The title, Talking Cure, comes from Freud, and she tells us that Jane Austen’s “well-formed insights” into the inner life of her characters “paved the way for psychoanalysis.” Two of Marantz Cohen’s earlier titles are Of Human Kindness and What Shakespeare Teaches Us About Empathy, so this book seems like a natural development of her area of interest.

Talking Cure: An Essay on the Civilizing Power of Conversation

By Paula Marantz Cohen. Princeton. 2023. 232 pages

It is an opportune time to explore the place of conversation in modern life with its obsessions with screens and schedules. Questions about how to cultivate the art and habit of conversation are indeed timely, so the book will certainly attract ready interest. The question of whether it actually rises to the expectations is not so readily answered. Much depends on what one’s idea of conversation is to start with.

If you are a writer or scholar, Marantz Cohen’s discussion about historically famous conversational circles like the Bloomsbury set, the poets of English Romanticism, or the groups that gathered like a court around luminaries, from Plato to Samuel Johnson to Jean-Paul Sartre, will certainly be of interest. But then it is likely that many such readers will already be in circles of their own – as well, of course, as the virtual online circles and podcasts that allow us to be observers, if not always actual participants, in the conversations of leading minds our own time.

“History,” is indeed, as she says, “dotted with stories of people who found love, solace, inspiration and friendship through ongoing interaction with each other.” As Shakespeare might have quipped, “We need no ghost from the grave to tell us that.” The kind of enlightening and intellectually enriching conversations that much of this book considers, such as happens in university seminars and circles of learning, do not quite constitute typical conversation. Nor are they what most people would consider a useful template for drawing people together into real, unhurried, nurturing exchanges, and away from the texting and emoji communication that have displaced them.

Of course, we get some helpful hints, but they are not really original either. I think most parents know the useful ploy of bringing up difficult subjects with teens while engaged together in an activity or even while driving or out walking. We know that good conversation is about good listening as much as good talking. It requires respect and openness to changing or modifying one’s opinions. We know that pedantry, pomposity, and talking down are conversation killers.

So, very little is new. In discussing the recent post-lockdown phenomenon of Zoom, Marantz Cohen takes the subject no further than anyone would after a mere minute’s reflection. Yes, it’s a positive development. It allows one to participate in an international Shakespearean reading circle and share insights. No, it’s not a substitute for face-to-face conversation because it introduces an element of the performative, and dampens the spontaneity that is the heart and soul of real conversation. This is something that could be teased out much more.

Much of conversation is directed by the silent signals of body language, by the brief, even fleeting, spaces of thoughtful silence that punctuate our face-to-face encounters – things that are much harder to observe and “read” on the two-dimensional screen. Perhaps the Zoom experience has shown us something about the subtlety and refinement of human dialogue? Marantz Cohen is right in her summing up: only person-to-person conversation allows us “to interact vitally” with each other.

Thought police

Apart from screens, the real inhibitor to free conversation today is the tyranny of political correctness. Manantz Cohen does not critique the phenomenon. This issue is treated rather summarily and is characterised as “polarization” of opinion, without addressing today’s culture of censorship from digital pile-ons, to cancellings, to the self-censorship which is the final stage of ideological repression.

Of this, Marantz Cohen’s book has nothing to say beyond recommending openness to other perspectives, to having one’s mind changed, to engaging conversationally with people of diverse views and backgrounds. As a way of underlining her openness, she mentions that she is part of one social group that includes “a Catholic.” The comment is interesting for what it seems to infer about the general climate of tolerance in a liberal American campus today.