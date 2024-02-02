A controversial film about the revered Catholic saint Padre Pio

Padre Pio

Directed by Abel Ferrara. Starring Shia LaBeouf. 104 minutes

Regardless of the fame of the Capuchin friar, a movie about Padre Pio was always destined to be remembered for reasons other than its cinematic quality.

Shia LaBeouf’s decision to portray Saint Pio of Pietrelcina came shortly after the apparent ruination of his acting career.

His subsequent conversion to Catholicism certainly spoke to the seriousness with which he took the role, although the mixed reception to the film probably also stems from a feeling that it was overhyped.

This is not the Padre Pio which most viewers would have expected. Set in the aftermath of the First World War and long before the friar achieved his greatest fame, it is also not the era in which most would have expected to see being highlighted.

“I know you shed tears,” he says in prayer at the outset. “I know you continue to shed tears every day because of man’s ingratitude. You choose souls, and despite my unworthiness, you’ve chosen me.”

Over the course of this film, it is made painfully clear how Padre Pio would offer his sufferings up to God.

The film’s structure has been criticised, and deservedly so.

Far too much of its 104 minutes revolve around the oppressive local landowners and the efforts of socialist radicals to overthrow them.

There is nothing wrong with part of a biopic being dedicated to explaining historical context.

In fact, it is essential; Padre Pio and the devotion he inspires cannot be understood without first making an effort to understand Italy’s impoverished and isolated South: the Mezzogiorno.

We get a clear picture that the peasantry labour under an unjust economic and social system, but perhaps without attention being paid to the underlying difficulties which Southern Italians have in trusting one another and working together for the common good.

Unfortunately, choices by the director and circumstances outside of his control prevent the film from realising its potential.