A dubious defence of the secularisation thesis

Beyond Doubt: The Secularization of Society

By Isabella Kasselstrand, Phil Zuckerman, Ryan T. Cragun.

New York University Press. May 2023. 240 pages.

In Beyond Doubt: The Secularization of Society, three academics come to the defence of the traditional “secularisation thesis” against its debunking at the hands of several eminent academics in the field, most notably Rodney Stark and Peter Berger.

From the outset, the received wisdom in secularisation theory has been that, to put it baldly, religion is for superstitious dummies who, as soon as they get some real education, slough off their embarrassing beliefs.

And so for the founding fathers of secularisation theory, men such as Auguste Comte (1798–1857), Emile Durkheim (1858–1917), and Max Weber (1864-1920) scientific, positivistic knowledge inevitably unseats the gods dominating the magical, benighted world of religion. For such theorists, religion (in the West) has been on the back foot ever since the Enlightenment, and this process has no reason to cease.

In the 1970s, this secularisation thesis was challenged by a one-time proponent of the thesis, Peter Berger, and subsequently by Rodney Stark, most famously in his paper “Secularization, R.I.P,” published in the 1999 volume of the journal Sociology of Religion, in which Stark declared that the entire secularisation thesis ought to be carried to “the graveyard of failed theories.”

In that paper, Stark observes that predictions of the imminent demise of religion are nothing new:

“For nearly three centuries, social scientists and assorted western intellectuals have been promising the end of religion. Each generation has been confident that within another few decades, or possibly a bit longer, humans will ‘outgrow’ belief in the supernatural.”

And he shows convincingly that the correlation of cultural progress with religious decline simply does not hold up to scrutiny. He even quotes Alexis de Tocqueville making this very point in 1840:

Unfortunately, the facts by no means accord with their theory. There are certain populations in Europe whose unbelief is only equalled by their ignorance and debasement; while in America, one of the freest and most enlightened nations in the world, the people fulfill with fervor all the outward duties of religion.

Stark convincingly counters the “myth of past piety” from which society has supposedly inexorably declined. He shows, for example, that the Middle Ages were no golden age of piety, and that religious practice in Britain at the end of the eighteenth century was abysmally low.

Spirituality vs atheism

The question of the revival of religion in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union is of particular importance. Despite the concerted effort of the Soviets over seventy years to stamp out all religion, “In most of these countries the majority pray, and by 1990 church attendance already had recovered to levels comparable to western Europe.” Similarly, Islam does not seem to obey the secularism thesis that education means irreligion, since several studies “suggest that Muslim commitment increases with modernization” rather than the contrary.

Stark concludes his paper surmising that,

Perhaps the day will come when religion has been relegated to memory and museums. If so, however, this will not have been caused by modernization, and the demise of faith will bear no resemblance to the process postulated by the secularization doctrine.

The three authors of Beyond Doubt set out to “strongly refute” the claims of Rodney Stark and his colleagues, to leave it “beyond doubt” that the secularisation thesis stands firm. Yet what follows is anything but a strong refutation.

What is beyond doubt, though, is that the authors have a very, very poor idea of what religion actually is. It would appear that for them to be religious is to have the mind of a simpleton, for whom “morality is sustained through fear of an ever-watching deity who rewards good behavior with a heavenly afterlife and punishes bad behaviour with eternity in hell”; who when their car breaks down will call a priest to “anoint (sic) it with holy water” rather than calling a mechanic; and who believes that “earthquakes are caused by angry gods”.

The authors present much data surrounding the undeniably increased levels of disaffiliation from organised religion in the Westernised world over the past few decades. Nevertheless, as Stark explicitly states, disaffiliation from organised religion (or changing one’s religion) while maintaining a belief in the supernatural is not secularisation. He gives the example of Iceland, which is frequently touted as the most secularised nation on earth, whereas nonetheless there is much evidence of widespread belief in the supernatural among Icelanders.