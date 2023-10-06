A fatal ammonia tanker crash in Illinois shouldn't lead to regulatory overreach

It's surprising that there aren't more accidents involving anhydrous ammonia, but when it is used in properly designed equipment by trained operators who know how dangerous it is, it can be transported safely all the way from the factory to the soil, where it is quickly absorbed by complex chemicals and biological materials and becomes available to fuel plant growth.

At the same time, it is a highly unnatural process characterised by many features that we associate with modern industrial culture: large-scale concentrations of products, complex distribution networks, and use in largely monoculture farms (all corn or all wheat, for example). All these things go against the grain (so to speak) of the small-farming idea that each farm should be its own ecosystem, recycling manure to the soil, which grows the food for the animals, and so on.

Acceptable cost

For whatever reason, we as a culture seem to be happy with (or at least blissfully unaware of) the forces and compromises involved in the kind of industrial-scale agriculture that we have. The cheapest food, if externalities such as ammonia accidents are ignored, will always be the mass-produced type made with the minimum amount of labour using the largest economies of scale. But externalities are not nothing, and the problems that large-scale agriculture causes, ranging from pollution to alleged animal cruelty to obesity, don't often have dollar prices attached to them.

If we were losing hundreds of people a year in anhydrous ammonia accidents, the issue might come into public consciousness to the extent that some might at least question the propriety of fertilising plants this way. But as it is, such mishaps are so unusual as to be newsworthy in themselves.

While it is tragic any time anybody is killed, we may find that the people who lost their lives in this accident were killed by the consequences of the collision itself and not the ammonia that was released afterwards. Either way, it seems that we as a nation are willing to accept some hazards — namely, having tons of anhydrous ammonia rolling around on highways and railroads — in exchange for the advantages that the process confers on farming.

I recently read a book with a title that my wife remarked was one of the longest for a non-fiction book she's seen: The End is Near and It's Going To Be Awesome: How Going Broke Will Leave America Richer, Happier, and More Secure. Its author, Kevin Williamson, has a background in economics, but he's not one of these wonky numbers-only types who reduces every human to a rational utility optimiser. His main point is that when society wants to do something, the best way to do it is for interested people to get together and figure it out for themselves.

Only as a last resort should we invoke the power of politics to pass laws about the issue. The reason is that law is a blunt instrument that is usually wielded by the powerful to exploit the less powerful, and no matter how well-intended the action is to start with, the effect usually ends up making the strong better off at the expense of the less fortunate.

So, while we await the results of the Teutopolis accident investigation, let's hope it doesn't lead to a call for new regulations on the anhydrous ammonia industry. From all appearances, that enterprise seems to be handling things pretty well on its own, and I hope the tank truck makers learn from this accident how to prevent more like it in the future.

Karl D. Stephan is a professor of electrical engineering at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. This article has been republished, with permission, from his blog Engineering Ethics, which is a MercatorNet partner site. His ebook Ethical and Otherwise: Engineering In the Headlines is available in Kindle format and also in the iTunes store.

Image: Bigstock