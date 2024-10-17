A Gore-awful hatchet job on a Catholic institution

First, he does not accept that people may dedicate themselves to Opus Dei for purely spiritual reasons, to love God and to serve others. Gore always assumes ulterior reasons, the ones he understands: power, money, control of others… His telling of the life of the founder St Josemaría Escrivá is a travesty of the truth, with every event reinterpreted in that light.

Gore takes particular umbrage at St Josemaría’s desire to “re-Christianise society”, interpreting it as a push for power so as to impose a Christian way of behaviour on an unsuspecting public. This is the opposite of what Escrivá preached throughout his life, that evangelisation should be an “apostolate of friendship”, and that the gospel was to be spread not by power or influence, but by witness and love for others.

He cannot countenance that Opus Dei is made up of ordinary people trying to do good in the world, who make mistakes like everyone else, as they are human. No reference is made to deceased members of Opus Dei whose holy lives are being considered for canonisation by the Catholic Church, or to the many works of charity run by members with heroic dedication all over the world.

In fact the book is a collection of allegations and stories that have been published against Opus Dei, deliberately omitting the rebuttals or explanations offered at the time or since and which are easily available in the public domain.

For the year and a half I was in conversation with Gore, as the press officer for Opus Dei in the UK, I was convinced he was after the truth. How wrong I was! His book is unremittingly negative, with no attempt at balance, and excludes anything that might contradict the author’s narrative. It is the kind of book that brings journalism into disrepute.

Second, he does not accept the freedom of Opus Dei members. In the introduction he complains that “almost every conversation would begin the same way: with the member of Opus Dei explaining how everyone within the organisation acted with complete freedom and that anything that any of them did – whether that be in business, politics or more generally – was of their own initiative and nothing to do with Opus Dei”. I was struck by this passage as this is exactly what I had said when I met Gore two years ago. I see now that he rejected it, as it would unravel the conspiracy theory on which the book is based.

Gore thinks conservatives are dangerous, and according to him many of them, or at least some important ones, are in Opus Dei, or close to Opus Dei, or have been seen with an Opus Dei member, or at least are able to spell Opus Dei. The fact is that Opus Dei has no political programme, conservative or otherwise, though each member might have one, be it on the right or on the left, with the total freedom that Gore denies them.

When I first met Gore he told me the book would be a biography of Luis Valls Taberner (1926-2006), a member of Opus Dei who had run Banco Popular, a Spanish bank, for almost 50 years. I must have heard wrong. The book does talk a lot about Valls Taberner but it talks almost as much about Leonard Leo, who Gore knows is not a member of Opus Dei, but who is a much-talked-about figure in the lead-up to the US election.

At the heart of the book is a supposed fraud involving millions stolen by Opus Dei from Banco Popular. This is totally false. Any serious study will reveal that Valls Taberner was an excellent professional who ran his bank with honesty and integrity. In fact Gore’s analysis of Banco Popular is surprisingly shoddy, given that he is a financial journalist. Gore says Banco Popular was the most profitable bank in the world for 50 years: false, it was the most profitable bank in the world for a couple of years in the 1990s. Gore says the bank was controlled by a shadowy organisation called “The Syndicate” which was 100% controlled by Opus Dei: false, the syndicate preceded Valls Taberner and continued after his death, was totally open, anyone could join or leave it and most members were not linked with Opus Dei. Gore says that members of the syndicate voted twice: false, this was impossible and never happened… And that’s just in the first ten pages!

Two years ago I knew very little about Valls Taberner. In the months that followed I read a lot about this man especially in the website dedicated to him. There I found many contemporary articles, facts and figures about Banco Popular and the foundations set up to support charitable projects, and testimonies about “Don Luis” by some of the many people he had helped. A giant emerged. Here was a banker who lived a sober life with few luxuries, who believed so much in transparency that he published an annual list of errors the bank had made so as not repeat them in future, who renounced a substantial part of his earnings every year to donate the money to charity, who convinced other bankers to do the same instead of spending their money on a yacht or an exotic holiday, who believed in people and their dignity, lending them money without asking for security and helping them to see that they were able to return it through their work.

One story stuck with me. One day Valls Taberner read in a newspaper about a rehabilitated criminal coming out of prison who complained that he did not have enough money to start working his way back into society. Don Luis found out his details and made contact with him. He offered to loan him money for a motorbike, saying he believed in him and that he could return the money whenever he had earnt enough. The former prisoner bought the motorbike and started a small business. Valls Taberner lent him funds to expand his business twice more, and always got his money back.

But you will not read stories like this in Opus as they are not about power and influence.

An academic in Spain has been collecting information for some years and plans to publish a proper biography of Luis Valls Taberner in 2026, to celebrate the centenary of his birth. I cannot wait to read it.

How does Gareth Gore’s book fit into the 2024 US election campaign? Any thoughts?

Jack Valero is the press officer for Opus Dei UK and founder of Catholic Voices.

Image credit: headshot of Gareth Gore / Simon & Schuster

Transparency note: the editor of Mercator, Michael Cook, is a member of Opus Dei