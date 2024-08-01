A kindergarten closes in the Thai jungle: a heartbreaking symbol of the refugee crisis

I recently received a message from my former translator Suntimar, who was forced to flee Burma with his wife and children after the coup in 2021. "The Bamboo Kindergarten my kids go to is closing down because no funds."

It was just one sentence but somehow encapsulated the sad reality of the war in Burma and the plight of more than six million people who have been forced to flee their homes in the face of the world’s longest ongoing conflict.

It is the rainy season in Thailand, with torrential downpours lasting for several hours each day. Along the edges of the farms, you will find ethnic minority people from Burma living under plastic tarps. The lucky ones have bamboo huts. During the day, you will see mostly old people and children because the parents have gone off to seek work as labourers, earning about US$8.25 (300 Thai Baht) per day. They don’t know when or if they will be able to return to Burma. They do not qualify as refugees and can never be resettled in a third country. Most have no ID, many have no citizenship, and few have a legal right to live in Thailand, knowing they could be deported at any moment.

The one bright spot in their lives was that their children could attend the Bamboo Kindergarten where they received love, care, food, and education.

The children I saw seemed to be very happy. They are safe and well fed. They have toys – astonishing for some of them. They see bright colours, yellow, blue, and red, not just jungle green and brown. There are pictures on the walls, not just a plastic tarp with a dirt floor. They are leaning to read and write.

And now, the Bamboo Kindergarten is closing.

Among Burma’s displaced are roughly 2.6 million internally displaced people (IDPs), and about 1 million Rohingya refugees are taking shelter in Bangladesh. Additionally, 120,000 live in refugee camps in Thailand, with about 80,000 currently being interviewed for resettlement in a third country. However, these refugees are official refugees living in designated UN camps. The camps are generally associated with a particular ethnicity, and the Shan, one of the largest ethnic groups, do not qualify under the UN to have their own camps. No one actually knows the number of Shan and other Burmese ethnic groups living in Thailand, but by some estimates, there are at least 2 million. They do not qualify for UN protection or for resettlement, and most do not have any legal status in Thailand.

Most of the displaced Shan in Thailand stay in the northern provinces, particularly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son, as these areas are closer to Shan State in Myanmar. Additionally, many Shan live in Tak Province, especially in Mae Sot, which borders Myanmar’s Karen State. The Shan tend to remain in Northern Thailand because their language and culture are similar to that of the Northern Thai, making it easier for them to find work and communicate with locals and employers. These areas are dotted with makeshift camps, unofficial camps, or collections of families and people with no legal status.

Ms Mo Kong Sai Loong Moung is the coordinator of the "Bamboo Kindergarten" Suntimar. Its proper name is the Maifai Krungjaw Nursery Education Project Help for Disadvantaged Children, located in Wiang Haeng District, Chiang Mai Province, just across the border from Shan State, Burma. She explained that the project was founded because the children living in the camps and the surrounding area were faced with a number of serious problems.

She explained that the families are living in abject poverty, and while the parents go out to the fields, the children are left unattended. “Their parents are poor, have no nationality, and live from hand to mouth.”

In 2007, some village and camp committees from Krungjaw camp collaborated to help open the school as a temporary childcare centre for the large number of 2-6 year old children living in the camp and surrounding area. The school was constructed from bamboo (maifai in Thai), and thus it was named Maifai Krungjaw Centre, the Bamboo Kindergarten. It began operations in 2008 with 45 children and two teachers on the grounds of Wat Fha Wieng, the camp’s Buddhist temple.

Today, the Maifai Krungjaw Nursery Education Project supports 115 children with five teachers and one cook. The students learn English, Thai, Shan (Thai Yai) language, mathematics, environmental studies, and Thai-Shan culture. Although the majority of the displaced people in the area are Shan (Thai Yai), the school has students from numerous ethnicities, including Lisu, Chinese, Palaung (Ta'ang), Pa-O, as well as Thai children, orphans and children who are disabled or living with HIV.

According to Ms Mo Kong Sai, “They all can coexist and study with different kinds of children. That makes them happy. They have harmony and will not be racist or tribalist.” All of the children study for free and receive free lunch, which is crucial because their parents cannot always afford to provide them with sufficient nutrition. The school also provides transportation because many of the children live on the farms where their parents work, far away.