A map through the modern intellectual maze

Paradise Cancelled: Unveiling the False Promises of a Secularist Utopia

by Anthony Schratz | True Freedom Press, 174 pages | 2024

Pretty much every day, in one way or another, we all contend with the secular worldview that permeates our culture. It is appealing and persuasive, positioning itself as open-minded and respectful of different perspectives. It is presented as enriching both society and individuals by allowing a variety of lifestyles to coexist.

This diversity enchances choice without imposing a particular one on anyone; it is sold as a practical approach to living in a pluralistic society, since it promotes peace, fairness, freedom, equality, and human rights. It empowers individuals to make their own decisions on matters like divorce, abortion, same-sex relationships, contraception, euthanasia, transgender issues, promiscuity, drug use, and more. This view is often regarded as mature and critical, since it encourages us to determine our own sense of right and wrong.

Simultaneously, this worldview tends to hold Christianity, and particularly the Catholic Church, accountable for many of the flaws in Western civilization. Religion is little more than superstition, and Christians are intolerant, dogmatic, and narrow-minded. The Church is arrogant because it claims exclusive access to the truth. According to this worldview, the great achievements of civilization were only realized once society had liberated itself from the obscurantism of the Church’s control.

The paradise promised by this worldview is an illusion and cannot deliver true happiness. In the end, only Christ can satisfy the deepest longings of the human heart. Yet it can be difficult to formulate and present a solid and compelling critique of this ideology.

Paradise Cancelled: Unveiling the False Promises of a Secularist Utopia by Canadian legal scholar Anthony Schratz is this critique. It provides a simple, clear, substantial, and easy-to-read explanation of both the Christian worldview and the dominant worldview which Schratz terms expressive individualism. It exposes its contradictions and its negative impact on society, using abundant examples from the past 25 years. It simultaneously makes a strong case for the enduring truth and relevance of the Christian worldview.

Furthermore, it also provides a constructive philosophical framework for understanding expressive individualism.