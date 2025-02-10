- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
A map through the modern intellectual maze
Paradise Cancelled: Unveiling the False Promises of a Secularist Utopia
by Anthony Schratz | True Freedom Press, 174 pages | 2024
Pretty much every day, in one way or another, we all contend with the secular worldview that permeates our culture. It is appealing and persuasive, positioning itself as open-minded and respectful of different perspectives. It is presented as enriching both society and individuals by allowing a variety of lifestyles to coexist.
This diversity enchances choice without imposing a particular one on anyone; it is sold as a practical approach to living in a pluralistic society, since it promotes peace, fairness, freedom, equality, and human rights. It empowers individuals to make their own decisions on matters like divorce, abortion, same-sex relationships, contraception, euthanasia, transgender issues, promiscuity, drug use, and more. This view is often regarded as mature and critical, since it encourages us to determine our own sense of right and wrong.
Simultaneously, this worldview tends to hold Christianity, and particularly the Catholic Church, accountable for many of the flaws in Western civilization. Religion is little more than superstition, and Christians are intolerant, dogmatic, and narrow-minded. The Church is arrogant because it claims exclusive access to the truth. According to this worldview, the great achievements of civilization were only realized once society had liberated itself from the obscurantism of the Church’s control.
The paradise promised by this worldview is an illusion and cannot deliver true happiness. In the end, only Christ can satisfy the deepest longings of the human heart. Yet it can be difficult to formulate and present a solid and compelling critique of this ideology.
Paradise Cancelled: Unveiling the False Promises of a Secularist Utopia by Canadian legal scholar Anthony Schratz is this critique. It provides a simple, clear, substantial, and easy-to-read explanation of both the Christian worldview and the dominant worldview which Schratz terms expressive individualism. It exposes its contradictions and its negative impact on society, using abundant examples from the past 25 years. It simultaneously makes a strong case for the enduring truth and relevance of the Christian worldview.
Furthermore, it also provides a constructive philosophical framework for understanding expressive individualism.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
The book begins by outlining the Christian worldview, emphasizing its contribution to human dignity and social cohesion. It clearly explains several of its key tenets, such as the belief in a transcendent God who imbues human existence with meaning, the relational nature of humanity rooted in love and self-giving, and the ultimate goal of eternal union with God.
Expressive individualism, on the other hand, is rooted in personal autonomy, self-expression, and moral relativism. Each of us has the right to define our own concept of existence, meaning, and truth—a stance memorably articulated by US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
While expressive individualism promises freedom and fulfillment, it undermines the shared moral framework necessary for community and social cohesion. Its emphasis on subjective self-definition often conflicts with its own goals of equality and inclusion, as the absence of objective moral standards makes it difficult to resolve ethical disputes or to protect the vulnerable. This eventually erodes the social and spiritual dimensions of human life, leaving us disconnected and our communities fragmented.
In Chapter 4, Schratz discusses natural law theory. He appeals to a reasoned understanding of human nature, arguing that our deepest inclinations toward truth, goodness, and love are not arbitrary but rooted in a divinely ordained order. Contra expressive individualism, natural law acknowledges that human nature and its ultimate purpose are not self-determined but given; it grounds moral principles in the reality of what it means to be human. Accordingly, the natural law provides a stable framework for discerning right from wrong, guiding individuals in virtue, strengthening communities, and building societies that promote the common good.
One valuable feature of Paradise Cancelled is its careful mapping of how expressive individualism gradually replaced Christianity as the dominant worldview. This process began with William of Ockham's nominalism in the 14th century, which undermined traditional Christian anthropology. Descartes, Rousseau, Martin Luther, and Nietzsche continued the work of demolition. This brief history illuminates contemporary debates about gender, sexuality, and human nature.
Paradise Cancelled concludes with a Swiss Army knife for survival in a culture dominated by expressive individualism: intellectual formation, moral integrity, and community engagement. Schratz is firm but never bitter, clear but never harsh; he combines unwavering commitment to truth with kindness and love for those who disagree.
Paradise Cancelled is essential reading. While written from an explicitly Christian perspective, its careful reasoning and extensive documentation make it valuable even for non-religious readers who care about preserving authentic human rights and freedom
In an era when many conservative critiques of contemporary culture descend into either apocalyptic despair or incendiary denunciation, Schratz offers a clear diagnosis and a hope-filled prescription for renewal. He reminds us that the Christian vision of human dignity has survived and transformed cultures before, and it can do so again.
Is ”expressive individualism” a good handle for the modern vibe?
Qizhou Cui is a doctoral candidate in Philosophy at the University of St Thomas in Houston, Texas.
Image credit: Suliman Sallehi / Pexels
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Robert Landbeck commented 2025-02-10 22:19:31 +1100If the promise of a secular utopia has failed to materialize, and religious traditions which have had so much longer to effect the human condition have also failed to deliver the promises of the Kingdom of God, (just utopia by another name) where or what else is there for humanity to turn, to deliver the progress that the future will very shortly demand?
-
Emberson Fedders commented 2025-02-10 16:57:49 +1100Middle Eastern mythology has been around for a couple of thousand years at most. Humans have been organizing themselves in functional societies for hundreds of thousands of years.
Christianity’s claim to be the font of human dignity and cohesion is laughable erroneous.
-