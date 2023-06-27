‘A Perfect World’: Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece on masculinity

The year 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece on masculinity.

The plot, set in 1960s Texas, follows escaped convict, the benign Butch Haynes (Kevin Costner) who takes eight-year-old Philip/Buzz (T J Lowther) hostage, then befriends him, while offloading vile fellow-escapee Terry (Keith Szarabajka). In pursuit are Sheriff Red (Clint Eastwood), criminologist Sally (Laura Dern) and trigger-happy marksman Bobby (Bradley Whitford).

This movie-long manhunt reflects on our capacity to change, and where possible, to atone. Its theme? Masculinity and male role models, misguided and mature.

Buzz, Butch and Terry, hurtling ahead in a series of stolen cars, represent three imagined masculinities. Unspoiled Buzz is on a journey that’ll define the man he’ll become. Butch is reasserting himself as a man, rediscovering the boyhood he’s lost. Terry isn’t worried about how he gets his kicks, as long as he’s moving!

Red, Sally and Bobby chasing after, in a swanky police vehicle, view masculine violence differently. To Sally, carceral systems, corrective or punitive, inadvertently turn wayward boys into wicked men. Red believes that such boys can reform if nudged in time, by conscientious adults. He’d once sent the boy Butch to juvie, four years for petty crime, instead of letting him go with his father, a hardened criminal. Now he’s less sure. Bobby inhabits a simplistic Indians-cowboys world, priding himself on picking off “bad guys” with his rifle: more a vocation than a job.

Good people do bad things. But, Eastwood insists, if they make a habit of it, it can reach them to a point where they’re beyond help. We are who we repeatedly choose to become. Our manhood lies in the mundane: what we long for, fight for, whom we’ll defend or attack and when, what we’ll give up, what we won’t.

Some of Eastwood’s women (Sally and Buzz’s mother) are barely on screen. His story is about men; two characters pray the “Our Father”, for heaven’s sake. But his women are vital. The shopkeeper lady warns Buzz, shoplifting is a crime. It’s his mother that Buzz mimics, her kindness, her moral compass. Butch, raised by a single mother, respects women and children, even if the dial on his compass keeps glitching. And kindly Lottie, the black lady they encounter, is a contrast to her compulsively abusive husband, Mack.

Some of Eastwood’s men (Buzz and Butch Sr.) are offscreen entirely. Radical feminists will have you believe that children are better off without fathers and women without men; to them “a perfect world”.

But screenwriter John Lee Hancock is saying that tragedies unfold when fathers are missing or might as well be, because they don’t behave as fathers (Mack). That boys need their mothers doesn’t need saying. But they need fathers too, to show them what manly courage looks like, why the size of their “pecker” matters less than the strength of their character and where the line is between risk-taking and recklessness; only the former can be calculated.