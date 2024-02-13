A tale of two El Salvadors

Nayib Bukele, the 42-year-old president of El Salvador, is arguably the most popular head of state on earth, having just won re-election with almost 85 percent of the vote.

While the results of the general election, held on February 4th, are still being assessed, it is possible that Bukele wins all 60 congressional seats — a situation almost unparalleled in the democratic world in modern history.

What makes Bukele so popular among Salvadorans?

His youthful, jeans-and-sunglasses persona is no doubt part of his recipe for success, along with his future-looking embrace of cryptocurrency: in 2021, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, becoming the first nation in the world to do so.

His haters-gonna-hate attitude to critics has likewise won him praise and popularity, exemplified by his longstanding bio on X (formerly Twitter) that read “The World’s Coolest Dictator”.

But the story of substance behind Bukele’s meteoric rise has been his crackdown on gang crime.

Before Bukele took office, El Salvador had one of the highest murder rates of any nation on earth. Huge swathes of the country were under the control of ruthless rival gangs like MS-13 and Barrio 18, which collectively behaved like a form of de facto government — paying off politicians and law enforcement, extorting businesses, and gunning down anyone who stepped on their turf uninvited.

Once a little-known mayor of the nation’s capital San Salvador, Bukele campaigned on a platform of law and order, winning 53 percent of the vote in the 2019 presidential election.

After negotiations with the gangs failed, Bukele declared a state of emergency and ordered a nationwide round-up of anyone suspected of affiliation with a gang.

Crackdown

Months later, the military had arrested 65,000 people — almost one percent of the country’s population. Soon after, Bukele had built the world’s largest prison to house all the inmates, and iconic footage of their incarceration, posted by Bukele on X, went global.

El Salvador’s script has officially flipped: the country that had one of the world’s highest murder rates globally now has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Violence in El Salvador has slowed to a trickle. In 2018, there were more than 3,300 homicides nationwide. By 2023, that number had dropped to 154.

Bukele’s success against the gangs quickly lifted his approval ratings into the low 90s, where they have hovered ever since — and guaranteed his re-election earlier this month.

While his popularity at home is remarkable, not so his reputation abroad. Bukele has earned the criticism of leaders in Europe, the United Nations and the United States, who have labelled him an authoritarian and accused him of human rights abuses.