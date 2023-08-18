Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine says, 'it's not my voice'

Mercator Staff
August 18, 2023

“The divisive Voice to Parliament is a project of inner city elite Indigenous activists telling us mob what to do,” says Nyunggai Warren Mundine, the Director of the Indigenous Forum at the Centre for Independent Studies. In this brief video he explains his vision of strong families and self-reliance for Aboriginal people.

