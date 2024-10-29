ACU graduates chose to remain ignorant of the toll of abortion

When the Allied armies marched into Germany in 1945, an American general whose troops had liberated a concentration camp was so appalled by the suffering of its surviving inmates (most had already died) that he ordered the inhabitants of the neighbouring village to file through the camp buildings and witness for themselves the horrors that had been done there.

The local people were traumatised by what they had seen and reported this violation of their personal space to Eisenhower. They were immediately offered counselling by US Army psychologists and the general was sternly disciplined. The War Department published an apology for the distress he had caused them.

This scenario is, of course, an absurd fiction.

In real life, General George Patton did indeed force residents of Weimar living near Buchenwald to file past evidence of unspeakable Nazi atrocities. Archival footage shows women sobbing and fainting. It may have seemed cruel, but those civilians had averted their eyes from these horrors (or so the Americans believed) and they needed to witness the unbelievable cruelties which had taken place in their own neighbourhood.

I recalled this footnote to the history of World War II after hearing that staff, students and guests had walked out of a graduation ceremony at Australian Catholic University because the invited speaker, a distinguished trade unionist, Joe de Bruyn, had averted to a contemporary horror. “Abortion is the single biggest killer of human beings in the world, greater by far than the toll of human life in World War II,” he said. Those few who remained gave him a standing ovation but most had closed their ears long before.

Some readers, sadly, may think it outrageous that I imply an equivalence between the crimes of Hitler's totalitarian government and the termination of late-term unborn children. I’m not, for a comparison of evils may have the effect of trivialising either or both. I simply assert that too many good men and women remain silent when terrible things are done in this world.