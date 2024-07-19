Adultery and addiction: the searing memoir of an African American academic

Race has been a crucial part of what has guided his complex political trajectory. Unhappiness with racial opportunists and a recognition of the cultural problems in his own community helped to persuade him to initially move to the Right in the Reagan era.

This was followed by a leftward shift in the 1990s, in response to what he felt was an indifference by conservatives to the plight of disadvantaged blacks. Since then, his politics have taken another turn in an era where questions of racial identity and racial disparities are at the forefront of American discourse.

Microcosm of misery

One of the most shocking aspects of this book is Loury’s account of the social dysfunction of his own family (and, by extension, much of the black community as well) in what was, for many, the fabled era of social stability and traditionalist mores in the 1950s and 1960s.

Much of this is already known to some extent — Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s 1965 report on ‘The Negro Family’ showed that around one-in-four black children were born out of wedlock at that point.

The Loury family is a case in point.

Loury’s uncle Alfred fathered 22 children by four different women, and was very proud of this.

Both of Glenn’s parents had been abandoned by their fathers and carried scars as a result, divorcing when Glenn was a small child.

One legacy of his mother’s constant infidelity was the fact that Glenn’s sister bore no resemblance to their father, who nonetheless ignored cruel remarks from onlookers and insisted on supporting the little girl as if she really were his own.

Adultery was common in the community, Loury writes, although his mother’s example was an extreme one. One evening, Loury met his mother in a Chicago pool hall while socialising.

She was in the company of a lover, rather than her then-husband, and did not appear self-conscious about this. This normalisation of betrayal appears to have left a lasting mark on her son’s psyche.

Those who posit that economic factors lead to social dysfunction will find little to reinforce that belief in these pages. While racial discrimination certainly hindered the progress of black Americans during Glenn Loury’s youth, this was also a time of great material prosperity.

As a teenage college dropout, Loury was able to quickly find work as a timekeeper in a large company: a job which paid him around $55,000 in today’s money.

Generational sins

There is something very tragic about the environment described here.

The suffering is intergenerational and perhaps never-ending. The same mother who failed Glenn in important ways during his youth would later succumb to alcoholism. Seeking to retire early, she looks to her now prosperous son to provide for her financially, telling him that “God takes care of babies and fools.”

Loury’s religious journey has also been a winding route. Given his broader assessment of what ails black America, it is worth looking at his experience of the black Christianity which he was raised in.

Although his saintly aunt Eloise played a crucial role in his childhood, what he saw as the hypocrisy of other churchgoers alienated him from religion.

When he came to faith, it was an emotional rekindling of a childhood feeling which occurred while he was battling drug addiction.

The charismatic form of praise and worship which is described will not surprise any reader who has attended a black church in America.

Oddly for a man who is known for his deep and open-minded study of political and social questions, even during his most religious years, Loury never appears to have delved into theological questions to a satisfactory degree.

He felt there was a God. He then had doubts. Those doubts then undermined that feeling.

“How does a rational man, a man otherwise devoted to the most worldly of disciplines, stand for such a thing?” he writes. “How could I surrender my reason — however temporarily — to that which requires faith above all?”

An experience of being asked to speak in tongues — “I opened my mouth and babbled gibberish for maybe ten seconds in a forced effort” — and a justifiable scepticism about supernatural healing stand out from his memories of life as a committed member of a small church community.

Overall, the dilemmas which he faced in the pews suggest that he saw faith and reason as mutually exclusive.

He also freely acknowledges that a key reason for his decision to cease attending church was the fact that he was once again having affairs.

An immature attraction to social transgression for its own sake seems to have underpinned many of his life choices, including his decision to risk ostracisation by becoming one of the few prominent black Americans to embrace the Republican Party.

This is significant given the nature of his fondness for Donald Trump.

“I got visceral pleasure out of watching Trump standing on stage and hurling insults at smug, self-satisfied liberals and conservatives who had lost touch with the people whose support they relied upon,” he writes.

In and of itself, it is hard to argue with any of this; many social conservatives feel the same way about the 45th president.

What makes this problematic is that this attitude reflects the same lack of moral seriousness which the author has exhibited throughout so much of his life, and which he has now chosen to reveal with admirable honesty.

The Glenn Loury who has done so much good work in recent years, host of The Glenn Show podcast, is a sensible and sympathetic figure.

His great gifts should help the reader to overlook his great flaws. Foremost among those gifts are his skills as a wordsmith. While relaying what often appears to be a nightmare, he always writes like a dream.

This is a memoir like no other, of an American intellectual like no other. It should certainly stand the test of time.

James Bradshaw writes from Ireland on topics including politics, history, culture, film and literature.

Image credit: Glenn Loury

