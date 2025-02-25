Aerial acrobatics in Toronto

A saying among pilots reportedly goes, "Any landing you can walk away from is a good landing." By that criterion, the landing of Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Toronto on Monday afternoon, February 17, was a good landing, at least for most of those on board who did in fact walk away under their own power. But those who watched the plane land and saw what it looked like afterwards might disagree.

Although the Toronto area had recently received as much as 20 inches of snow, airport officials report that the runway was clear when Flight 4819 began its approach to the Toronto airport, which is in the suburb of Mississauga. The main weather problem was wind, according to a report by CNN, which was gusting from 26 to 38 MPH at a 40-degree angle to the runway. Landing with even a steady crosswind is a tricky proposition, because the pilot relies on the wind and adjusts his (or her!) controls to keep the plane lined up with the direction of travel. But if the wind suddenly changes, or drops to nothing, as could conceivably happen, the pilot's carefully calculated orientation and velocity can change just as abruptly. And something like this evidently happened to the Bombardier CRJ900, which was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members at the time.

Normally, just before landing the pilot will "flare" the aircraft, tilting the nose up and slowing the descent until the landing gear contact the runway, ideally without the passengers even noticing they're now on the ground. That wasn't what happened in this case. Both reports of passengers on the plane and a video clip taken from a nearby plane show that the jetliner never flared but hit the ground so hard that the rear (main) landing gear collapsed. Almost immediately the right wing hit the ground, sheared off, and a fire began where the missing wing exposed fuel.

Then a curious thing happened. The plane was still going so fast that the remaining left wing was producing plenty of lift. While sliding along the runway in flames, the plane executed a half barrel roll, turning completely upside-down, until the left wing hit the runway, ending this unique manoeuvre. As the fuselage finally slowed down and stopped, the fire did too, leaving 80 passengers and crew members "upside-down hanging like bats," according to one passenger.

Not everyone on board was a trained athlete, so getting down off the floor (now the roof) posed problems for several people and resulted in some 21 injuries. But by week's end, everyone was out of the hospital and in receipt of an offer of $30,000 from Delta for enduring what has to be one of the weirdest landings in aviation history.

Most news reports covering this story inevitably mention the previous air accidents that have happened since the New Year, and just to be perverse, I won't (you can find the other two big ones in my previous blogs). While this one had a happy ending for all concerned, it does make you wonder if something systematic is going on with regard to air safety.