Africa Rising – ‘jaw-dropping’ population changes on the horizon

The Lancet is the world’s oldest and most referenced peer-reviewed medical journal. Rivalling the New England Journal of Medicine in global influence, it was founded in England in 1823. The Lancet has rock-solid credibility, despite the rare occasion when a paper is retracted (notably, a 2020 Big Pharma-friendly screed against hydroxychloroquine).

Four years ago The Lancet, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, published a ground-breaking study, “Fertility, mortality, migration, and population scenarios for 195 countries and territories from 2017 to 2100: a forecasting analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study” that projected a scary global population scenario. Even staid and studious scholars described their findings as “jaw-dropping.”

The study’s standout projection: “[T]he global population was projected to peak in 2064 at 9·73 billion (8·84–10·9) people and decline to 8·79 billion (6·83–11·8) in 2100.” A 10 percent global population decline in 36 years is, to say the least, a disquieting proposition.

The 2020 study caused the dam to burst: demography emerged from the shadows of scientific inquiry into the mainstream, front and centre in world media. Since then, a multitude of scientists, scholars, bureaucrats and pundits have weighed in. Interest in declining fertility, ageing populations and labour shortages has exploded.

The Lancet strikes again

Fast forward to 2024: The Lancet published “Global fertility in 204 countries and territories, 1950-2021, with forecasts to 2100: a comprehensive demographic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021.”

Future fertility rates were projected to continue to decline worldwide, reaching a global TFR of 1·83 (1·59–2·08) in 2050 and 1·59 (1·25–1·96) in 2100 under the reference scenario. The number of countries and territories with fertility rates remaining above replacement was forecast to be 49 (24·0%) in 2050 and only six (2·9%) in 2100.

Since the 2020 findings, even more data means there is no dispute: we’re in the early stages of a major population contraction. Over time this will become a preeminent global concern. But take heart, nervous Nellies and gloom-and-doomers. We could save the planet at the expense of saving humanity and satisfy even the most misanthropic malcontent. What good are people anyway?

Maybe we’ll get to the point where ageing societies, faltering retirement schemes and chronic labour shortages become sufficiently problematic that even the Fourth Estate catches on. Could that lead governments to reconfigure priorities? I hope so.

Is such a scenario possible? Look no further than the recent New Scientist headline: “Why falling birth rates will be a bigger problem than overpopulation”.

If it is necessary to pay people to reproduce, Mother Nature is telling us that we have a problem. No creature breeds well in captivity, especially that of the produce-and-consume treadmill. Such servitude is against nature.

Perhaps tone-deaf governments will finally fund family relief if it is promoted as national defence. When there is no longer enough human cannon fodder to feed the world’s war machines, the political class might change their tune. Societies could shift to pronatalist priorities, even for the wrong reasons.