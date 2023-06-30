An AI church service: Whom will you serve?

This odd little AI experiment highlights an issue that we are going to face more and more as time goes on, and as so-called generative AI develops more abilities that mimic human ones. There are all kinds of work for human beings in the world, and none of them, perhaps, is entirely without some negative aspect. Even Michelangelo got a tired back while working on the Sistine Chapel. But if he had been able to call upon some wizard to do the work for him, would he have done so? I seriously doubt it.

An artist uses tools, but the quality of the art depends not primarily on the tools, but on how well the artist uses them and transmits the vision in his or her mind to canvas, paper, or sound. Art, or a church service, produced almost entirely by a machine is going to be missing the essential ingredient that makes it a human achievement.

But not everybody will miss that ingredient. In the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, if my memory serves, one of the characters made a living by operating a "pornography machine" which cranked out dirty books for consumption by the masses. The work was entirely physical, like running a printing press, and involved no mental effort at all. Despite the completely mechanical source of the books, they proved to be very popular, as pornography usually does.

Wrong way

The vast traffic in pornography on the Internet, except for the fact that it is digital instead of mechanical, fulfils George Orwell's prophecy of 1949, and shows what can happen when modern technology is twisted to deliver what some people consider happiness. The connection between Internet pornography and church services is not obvious, but if you place them both on a spectrum of things designed solely to make the user happy, the question is simply how effective each one is in achieving the goal of happiness. Some people may like church services run by AI-generated avatars, and others may like AI-produced Internet porn — it just becomes a matter of taste.

We have Jonas Simmerlein to thank for creating an extreme example of the wrong kind of church service. The right kind is truly a service, but not primarily to the individuals involved. If God truly is the Creator of the universe and everything good in it, we owe Him everything, in principle, and an hour or so of devotion and worship every week seems like only a pittance. If there is some way (right now I can't imagine how, but maybe there is some way) to incorporate AI into a worship service that is truly and obviously devoted to God, maybe that can happen. But turning the whole thing over to a machine is no different than showing a video of a recorded service — in fact, it's a good deal worse, because a video of a live service at least shows real people doing and saying things that have a chance of pleasing God.

The Fuerth ChatGPT church service is a first, all right, but it may turn out to be one of those things that we have to try in order to find out that this is not really the direction we want to go. Of course, there will always be an audience for such things. In fact, one of the fears of AI developers is that AI will come up with false religions to deceive the masses into doing things like Jim Jones did with his Peoples Temple cult, from which we get the grim phrase "drink the Kool-Aid." Let's hope that most of us, anyway, have more sense than that, and that AI developers put safeguards in place to make such things impossible.

Karl D. Stephan is a professor of electrical engineering at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. This article has been republished, with permission, from his blog Engineering Ethics, which is a MercatorNet partner site. His ebook Ethical and Otherwise: Engineering In the Headlines is available in Kindle format and also in the iTunes store.

