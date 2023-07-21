Air-condition Texas prisons!

An Open Letter To:

The Hon. Greg Abbott, Governor of the State of Texas

The Hon. Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor and President of the Senate

The Hon. Members of the Texas Senate

A July 9 editorial in the Austin American-Statesman alerted its readers to the fact that of the 128,000 or so prisoners incarcerated in Texas prisons, only about 42,000 sleep in air-conditioned cells. Only 31% of the state's prisons provide air conditioning for prisoners as of May of this year, which has been one of the hottest ones in recent memory.

Just a few weeks ago, facing a $32 billion state surplus, the Texas House voted to spend less than 2 percent of that sum on the project of air-conditioning most Texas prisons. At long last, the state which witnessed the first air-conditioned church building (First Presbyterian in Orange, Texas in 1914) and the first custom air-conditioned automobile, was going to extend the benefits of that characteristically Texas technology to its prisoners.

But to your shame, Texas Senators and Lt. Gov. Patrick, you declined to act on that measure, and to the extent Gov. Abbott failed to make it a priority during the special sessions, he shares some of the blame.

Here are some objections I can think of to air-conditioning Texas prisons, with the rebuttals to each:

* It costs too much to retrofit old structures to be air-conditioned. It didn't cost too much to retrofit the nineteenth-century pile called the Texas Capitol so that legislators could work in air-conditioned comfort back in 1955. And 2 percent of the surplus doesn't strike me as "too much."

* Prisons haven't had air conditioning before now, so why change? By that argument, we should never have installed indoor plumbing or electricity in them either. If primitive conditions are what we want prisoners to have, why not make them go to the bathroom in open latrines and rely on kerosene lanterns? Then we can add plagues of cholera and fires to heat prostration and the other hazards prisoners experience already.