All in good time, but people of faith are going to inherit the earth

Intrepid demographer Lyman Stone is at it again, breaching the bounds of political correctness with an astute, thought-provoking analysis, Religion and Fertility in Canada. His conclusion:

Canadian women who attend religious services at least monthly desire to have more children, spend more of their life married, and ultimately have more children than nominally religious or nonreligious Canadian women.

This is true throughout the world. People of faith believe in the transcendent. That shapes their priorities and life decisions. Pronatalism, though strongest in the Abrahamic faiths, is by no means confined to them.

Lamentably, religious faith is being displaced by consumerism and mammon worship. This is the globalist worldview that convenience, creature comforts, and material wealth are ends in themselves, a here-and-now ethos that throws family and children under the bus as a perfectly acceptable means to “prosperity.” Talk about priorities!

From what I know of Mr. Stone’s work, he seems to have tumbled to the same conclusion.

We are not replacing ourselves. His research finds lack of religious faith is a major cause. Not only that, it also explains the notion of “missing children” (fertility undershooting), something rarely mentioned in demographic statistics:

[E]ven among women who never attend religious services, fertility desires are far in excess of intended or actual fertility rates. Thus, fertility undershooting is a common experience for all groups of Canadian women, regardless of religiosity. About seventy percent of regularly attending [religious] women would ideally like to have more children, but across all religious groups, vastly more women undershoot their fertility desires than overshoot them.

Yes, families desire more children, but the social/financial turmoil of dysfunctional societies suppresses fertility.

A comprehensive effort

Religion and Fertility in Canada involved surveying a massive cross section of Canadian women (2700 respondents) to better understand fertility dynamics north of the border. Another finding: Religious folks form supportive communities around their faith:

They also experience less worry and anxiety about a host of individual and global issues… Indeed, even when religious and nonreligious women have identical financial circumstances, they report dramatically different degrees of financial worries, suggesting that religious women possess additional non-financial resources (such as community support or psychological strategies) for managing their situation.

Absolutely. Religious folks are not fixated on safe spaces, hurt feelings or bloviating about the latest hoked-up crisis. Pronoun usage doesn’t bother them. They have deeper, more meaningful concerns.

Remember when the left appropriated the “live and let live” mantra? Now they stand for anything but. By and large, religious folks don’t get in your face about your opinions. Yes, there are fanatics. But don’t confuse devout with fanatic. They’re miles-apart mutually exclusive concepts. Religious folks usually don’t think that cancelling or getting someone fired will help save the planet or improve our quality of life.