Amazing news! Moira Deeming isn’t a Nazi

Calling people Nazis is no longer a winning a political strategy.

If Donald Trump’s return to the White House didn’t underscore this truth, then look Down Under, where embattled Victorian MP Moira Deeming has just won a “blockbuster” Federal Court case against her former party leader, John Pesutto.

Pesutto has been ordered to pay Deeming A$300,000 in damages, in addition to footing all legal costs, after Judge David O’Callaghan found that the Victorian opposition leader had defamed Ms Deeming on five occasions by falsely casting her as a Nazi sympathiser.

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM MOIRA DEEMING MP



I am grateful to God for this outcome, to the Court for its careful and prompt consideration of my case and to my lawyers whose dedication, expertise and integrity is unmatched.



The Judge found that I was defamed in five separate… — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) December 12, 2024

A wife, mother of four, and former high school teacher, Deeming’s only crime was to attend the ironically named “Let Women Speak” rally in Melbourne in March 2023 and voice her support for female-only sports and bathrooms.

The event had been organised by British women’s rights activist and firebrand Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, and was infamously gatecrashed by a small band of neo-Nazis who performed a grotesque salute on the steps of Parliament House.

In a naked act of political posturing, Pesutto pounced on this unfortunate occurrence and moved to expel Deeming from the party room on the pretext that “knowingly associating” with neo-Nazis threatened the Liberal Party brand.

But it was actually Pesutto who damaged the party’s brand, with Thursday’s case revealing that the Liberal leader had thrown Deeming under the proverbial bus to appease the media, the trans lobby — and most of all, then Premier and rival Daniel Andrews. As reported by The Australian:

Judge O’Callaghan said Mr Pesutto’s “perceived urgency” to publish what ended up being defamatory comments about Ms Deeming was driven more by a fear of the political damage that would be inflicted upon his “fledgling” leadership by Victoria’s then-premier Daniel Andrews, than by his professed concern that the Liberal Party and parliament would be brought into disrepute.

“By way of example only, at the 19 March meeting, Mr Pesutto referred to his ‘concern about where [Premier] Andrews is going to take it this week’ because he has ‘been itching for something to clobber me with and this is it, it’s coming,’” Judge O’Callaghan wrote.

Pesutto was eventually successful in ousting Ms Deeming from the Victorian Liberal Party, forcing her to serve in the months since as an independent MP.