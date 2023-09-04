America after Dobbs

Judging from the near-universal testimony among pro-lifers that they never expected to see the end of Roe v. Wade during their lifetime, the Dobbs decision overturning Roe and Casey seems to leave us in the position of the dog who finally caught the car: Now what do we do?

I do not think I can add to or improve upon what many have already said about the long guerrilla war that surely lies ahead: about the need to counter a tsunami of disinformation, to fight the battle legislature by legislature and state by state, and ultimately to extend the protections of the 14th amendment to the unborn.

And in trying to get some sense of what Dobbs means within the broader dynamics of American politics, what I have to say may even be counterproductive with respect to those efforts, insofar as they require a positive and optimistic vision for a future without abortion, in which we can somehow still manage to have it all. Being hopefully pessimistic, this is, sadly, a vision I do not share. So, it’s not clear that these reflections have any use except insofar as it may be useful not to be caught unawares by the future.

Legal positivism

Roe and Casey raised to new levels of efficacy two presuppositions inherent in American liberal order from the beginning, but whose full implications were delayed by the role that the common law tradition continued to play in American jurisprudence and by the persistence of a residually Christian culture, historically and sociologically speaking.

The first is that there is no given order, higher than the political, to which political order is responsible and over which it is not the final arbiter and judge. The Burger Court’s exercise of raw judicial power in deciding Roe, its arbitrary invocation of the viability standard, and the slew of cases which followed codifying the anthropology of the sexual revolution as America’s official natural philosophy, all illustrate this point, which is not altered by Dobbs’s decision to send the question back to the states.

This nihilation is furthered by the primacy of liberty conceived as power or possibility — the second presupposition — the protection of which is the chief end of liberal government and which transforms the given, a priori realities of God, the moral order, and even my own nature, into possible objects of choice.

The absolutisation of politics is fatal to the distinction between auctoritas and potestas, authority and power, on which any properly political society ultimately rests. And there is a case to be made that the crisis of authority that follows from the conflation of authority and power, a crisis that was painfully visible in the summer of 2020 but seems always to be lurking just below the surface, is the crisis of modern politics as we pass into a post-political era, the crisis undergirding all the others.

Of the innumerable harms inflicted upon the American body politic by Roe, which made control of the Supreme Court a life-or-death issue for at least two generations of Americans, its role as an accelerant of this crisis of authority is arguably the most easily overlooked.

Tenuous grounds

The distinction between authority and power merits an essay unto itself. For present purposes, it suffices to touch on just one aspect of this important distinction. In contrast to power, or at least power in the modern sense, which we can liken to a kind of force or the capacity to produce an effect through force, authority is essentially symbolic. That is, it derives its nature from the fact that it embodies and represents an order beyond itself that is true and real.

But this means in turn that the efficacy of authority qua authority, in contrast to the power that acts principally from without, is identical to its capacity to elicit recognition and consent. Whereas power in this modern sense compels through the Hobbesian fear of punishment, authority obliges. It depends upon the willing acknowledgment of the order it represents. Authority in this sense, and not the Hobbesian fear of punishment, is the true source of law’s efficaciousness.

In the case of power, the efficacy of the law in compelling obedience extends only as far as the state’s power of coercion extends. Whereas the true authority of law derives from its representation of an order that is really true, good, and just, which is why we generally comply with it willingly and without threat of punishment.

We can push this further and say that authority, the recognition of a common order of reality to which we all belong and in which we all participate, is the foundation of every properly political community; it is the precondition for a politics that is not civil war conducted by other means.

Where there is no authority — no recognition of a common reality above and beyond politics to which we all belong and are beholden, an order that comes to expression not only in law, but more fundamentally in the given order of relations between human beings and in speech and in the ideal form of a culture — there is no longer political society.