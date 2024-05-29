America's crown is slipping. We need to re-prioritise the family

We live in turbulent times. Global fertility has fallen over 50 percent in 50 years. Unprecedented. Sperm counts have fallen at a comparable rate, also unprecedented. For the first time ever, world population is projected to decline, beginning as early as 2061.

Globally, things quickly became multipolar. Periods when geopolitical power fluctuates are notoriously unstable. Today is no exception. Ukraine, the Sahel, the Middle East and the South China Sea are all flashpoints where the specters of death and chaos loom large. Where are those old-fashioned “isolationists” when we need them?

Last time in this space, the focus was on East Asia’s demographic implosion. Western analysts, with furrowed brow, tell us how dire East Asia’s plight is. But look at the United States. Despite a diminishing empire, American triumphalism is alive and well in the homeland. We’re being misled. We should instead focus on helping the American family.

Superpower conundrum

Just this month, Foreign Policy posted, “The United States Has a Keen Demographic Edge: Competitors of the United States face plunging birthrates and social gloom.”

The United States’ total fertility rate has fallen from a robust average of 2.12 births per woman in 2007 to less than 1.7 births per woman today… falling birthrates represent a looming social and economic drag on U.S. prosperity.

This discourse, however, misses key context — namely, that the demographic situations in China, Russia, and the European Union are an order of magnitude worse. Far from being a drag, the United States’ relatively strong demographic hand endows it with a key advantage in an age of great-power competition with China and Russia.

“Keen demographic edge?” “Strong demographic hand?” Here is Foreign Policy, the chattering class go-to imperial rag, saying: Yes, we’ve got problems, but China’s are an “order of magnitude” worse. That’s like a business that lost $100k last year crowing because their competitor lost $200k. Translation: We’re not doing well, but they are doing worse. That’s not exactly bragging rights.

Foreign Policy doesn’t let up:

There are… 216 million Chinese citizens in their 50s but just 181 million citizens in their 20s, meaning that the population is all but destined to fall.

[This]… condemn[s] the country to continued demographic decline for the foreseeable future.

Russia’s population also promises to plummet.

Crowing about problems plaguing Russia and China is a distraction. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see a family-friendly Foreign Policy pushing pro-family initiatives? Strengthening the family would strengthen the country, thereby enabling that muscular globalist foreign policy so favoured by the journal. At the very least, it would mean more cannon fodder for the empire’s endless wars.

The United States will still have to contend with the numerous threats posed by Russia and China. Their falling populations, however, will make the job much easier.

What job?

Wishful thinking, I’m afraid.

Another view

The Economist has a slightly different take: “America is uniquely ill-suited to handle a falling population: Which is a worry, because much of it is already shrinking.” Seems to me that most places are “ill-suited” for falling population.