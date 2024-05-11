American Evangelicals: torn apart by politics

The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory

By Tim Alberta. Harper. 2023. 506 pages



Evangelical Christians are one of the most numerous religious communities in the United States.

They are a core component of the Republican Party’s base, and the strong support for Donald Trump exhibited by Evangelicals has further irritated many of their critics.

The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremes is an effort to understand what is playing out within inside increasingly divided Evangelical churches

The author, Tim Alberta, is a prominent journalist for The Atlantic. Importantly, he is himself an Evangelical, the son of a conservative preacher.

Unlike some other journalists, he wants to properly understand the people in the pews. He observes the tumultuous developments with a critical eye and a sympathetic heart.

Estimates of how many Americans fit into the Evangelical category vary wildly, being hamstrung by the fissile nature of Protestantism and the vague theological beliefs of so many Americans.

A large swathe of white American Protestants can certainly be categorised thus, including all those within the Southern Baptist Convention — America’s largest Protestant church.

Alberta cites the work of the scholar David Bebbington, who explained that Evangelical Christians were bound together by four main characteristics: their treatment of the Bible as the essential word of God; their emphasis on how Christ’s death made atonement for mankind possible; their belief that sinners must be "born again" and, lastly, their activist approach to sharing the Gospel.

Polarised

Already a successful journalist for his work focusing on President Trump’s ascent to power, Alberta’s interest in the subject matter is a very personal one.

After going home to mourn his father’s death in 2019, Alberta was shocked by how members of his father’s congregation abused the occasion to take him to task for some of his criticism of the 45th president.

He starts his reflections on the state of American Evangelicalism in the church in Michigan where his father had ministered.

There, he finds that his father’s hand-picked successor has experienced considerable difficulty in engaging with a congregation uncomfortable with the toning down of patriotic rhetoric from the pulpit and their new cleric’s emphasis on environmental stewardship and other issues.

According to the author, the election of Donald Trump and the resulting intensification of America’s culture war added to the difficulties being experienced by this and many other Evangelical pastors.

The young preacher’s decision to obey state law by closing the church’s doors in the early stages of Covid led to an exodus in which a considerable portion of the congregation left to attend other churches, including a radical alternative nearby called FloodGate Church.

Alberta visits this place of worship, which was transformed during the pandemic from a small roadside church to something approaching megachurch status. There, he observes the preacher railing against everything from vaccines to the supposed election fraud that delivered the White House to Joe Biden.

Surveying the religious terrain, Alberta identifies rewards that Evangelical leaders can reap as a result of engaging in such questionable activities.

One of his trips takes him to First Baptist Dallas, where attendance numbers boomed during the Trump years and where the clergyman Robert Jeffress became particularly close to Trump during his time in office. Not only did Jeffress become a sort of pastor to the president, he also acquired a prominent media presence on Fox News.

This comes with a cost in lost dignity and propriety though.

Idolatry

Alberta’s examples of what sycophancy has done to churchmen range from the comical (he writes that Jeffress keeps a shrine to Trump in his office consisting of dozens of framed pictures of the two men together) to the grotesque (Alberta describes how one Colorado preacher stood next to two Republican members of Congress and prayed that his state would “be turned red with the blood of Jesus, and politically”).

According to the author, these are not isolated incidents. Church communities are being torn apart by political divisions, with preachers being put under pressure by congregants aggressively seeking to ensure that every word preached is in perfect agreement with their own worldview.

If the preacher does not comply with this wish, attendees know that they can find an alternative option who will.

He quotes the respected Russell Moore, formerly a leading figure within the Southern Baptist Convention, who says that he does not “know of a single church that’s not affected” by this.

Liberty University — the Christian college founded by the famous Reverend Jerry Falwell — is a focus of particular attention in this book due to its founder’s mixture of piety, patriotism and the quest for political influence.

More recently, the college has been controversial due to Falwell’s son Jerry Junior’s leadership, including his aggressive embrace of Trumpism and his downfall due to a sex scandal which Alberta describes.