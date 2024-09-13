- Free newsletter
Americans will get the politicians they deserve
Kamala Harris won Tuesday’s debate with Donald Trump. She appeared coherent and composed; he ranted and rambled. It showed voters that she might not be the airhead that Republicans have sneered at; it showed voters that he hasn’t changed much in the past eight years.
Whether or not winning the debate will make a difference in November is another thing. Neither candidate gave viewers a clear idea of what they would do in the White House. They had obviously spent more time rehearsing zingers than developing policies. “Winning” this debate was more like winning a match in World Wrestling Entertainment – Hulk Hogan will pulverise The Undertaker!!!! Most of it is razzamatazz and the little that isn’t is incoherent.
Theatrical politics says as much about the viewers as the politicians. We are tuning in for the body slams and dropkicks, not for the transcript. It makes one wonder about the future of democracies which choose leaders this way.
America has a gold standard for political debates – the Lincoln-Douglas debates three years before the Civil War broke out. That’s 166 years ago, but it could be argued that their words changed American history.
In 1858 the country was being consumed by a ferocious clash of ideas over the constitutionality and morality of slavery. Abraham Lincoln had only spent one term in the House of Representatives, but he was emerging as the political leader of the anti-slavery movement. He decided to run for the Senate against incumbent Senator Stephen Douglas in Illinois. They agreed to have seven debates over 12 weeks in different towns in Illinois. In them, Lincoln honed the rhetoric and reasoning which he would later use in his 1860 campaign for the White House and for the policies and great speeches of his Presidency. It was a kind of primary for the Senate seat, as state legislatures selected senators until 1913.
The background to their debate is complicated. Lincoln opposed extending slavery to the new states in the west. Douglas backed “popular sovereignty”, that the state legislatures should be able to choose whether to allow slavery or not. Illinois was a pocket-sized mirror of the US – the southern part bordered on a slave state, Missouri, and was pro-slavery; the northern part supported abolition. The seven debates all centred on this momentous question.
Lincoln’s biographer Allen C. Guelzo has pointed out that the debates were fundamentally about conflicting views of what a democratic state was supposed to be. For Douglas, democracy was a process, a way of settling disputes by counting votes. For Lincoln, “democracy is a means, a means of realizing the truths of natural law that are hardwired in human nature.” The same issues crop up today, especially about abortion. In fact, Guelzo believes that Douglas won the debates: “It is Douglas’s procedural republic, and not Lincoln’s moral one, which has prevailed in our times.”
The format was exhausting. This week Harris and Trump were on screen for 90 minutes. Each spoke for three minutes at the most on a dozen or so topics – barely enough time to utter one or two platitudes. But in 1858 each debate went for three hours. One candidate spoke for 60 minutes, followed by a 90-minute response. Then the first speaker made a 30-minute rebuttal.
Both men were accomplished speakers, but even for them the format must have been exhausting. They were speaking to crowds of up to 25,000 people in the open air. Aided by the novelties of a railway network, shorthand, and the telegraph, newspapers immediately printed the long speeches in full. Broadcast across the country, they made an enormous impact.
Even more impressive was the mental stamina of the crowds. This was a time when about one percent of the population, if that, had a college degree. But their audiences were able to follow deep and abstract arguments, wrapped in convoluted 19th century rhetoric. To appreciate what Douglas and Lincoln were saying, they had to be conversant with what had been said in previous debates. In the first debate, for instance, Douglas posed seven questions to Lincoln. In the second debate, Lincoln answered all seven and then proceed to pose his own. The mental agility and fortitude required not only to construct these speeches, but to follow the thread of their logic, would put ABC viewers to shame.
Lincoln enlivened his attack on slavery with commentary on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, jokes and good-natured jibes at Douglas. He was often interrupted by laughter and applause. But he wasn’t there to score a few quick points off his opponent with sneers and ridicule, but to persuade his listeners of the evil of slavery. As he said in the seventh and final debate:
That is the real issue. That is the issue that will continue in this country when these poor tongues of Judge Douglas and myself shall be silent. It is the eternal struggle between these two principles – right and wrong – throughout the world. They are the two principles that have stood face to face from the beginning of time; and will ever continue to struggle. The one is the common right of humanity and the other the divine right of kings. It is the same principle in whatever shape it develops itself. It is the same spirit that says, "You work and toil and earn bread, and I'll eat it." No matter in what shape it comes, whether from the mouth of a king who seeks to bestride the people of his own nation and live by the fruit of their labor, or from one race of men as an apology for enslaving another race, it is the same tyrannical principle.
Today the United States faces enormous problems. It could be argued that abortion is as great an evil as slavery. But there is also an economy built on unprecedented levels of debt. The trust funds for Social Security and Medicare will be depleted in the next decade. Immigration is tearing the country apart. The US is retiring its badge as the world’s policeman. AI. Climate change. These are topics of existential importance which require deep and sustained discussion.
After watching this week’s debate, one asks whether America has political leaders with enough insight, moral seriousness, and intellectual strength to define and then tackle its problems. They weren't in the ABC studio this week. As debaters, Harris and Trump are pygmies beside Lincoln and Douglas.
Even more worrying is whether America’s voters are prepared for the arduous work of reasoning about these problems. In the 19th century the public was accustomed to listening to sustained political arguments – a skill that our image-glutted society may have lost. Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube traffic in emotions and what’s-in-it for- me, not arguments. Unsurprisingly, Americans are electing politicians who have adapted to the superficiality and extremism of social media – politicians like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Doesn't this raise the question of whether more schooling makes us smarter?
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credit: Bigstock
Steven Meyer commented 2024-09-13 15:09:49 +1000 FlagOh let’s stop this malarky!
Douglas was a shill for the very profitable business of slavery. He was no different to the oil and gas industry shills who try to throw doubt on the reality of human-caused global warming.
Yes, Douglas sounded more erudite than modern shills – at least to our ears. Yes he pretended it was a high-minded discussion about the meaning of the US Constitution, law, etc, etc,. But oil & gas industry shills often dress up their disinformation in the language of science.
Shills adapt to the times and circumstances.
Lincoln was among the growing number of people who thought the world would be a somewhat better place if slavery was abolished. They found the idea of people as property repugnant.
There is no moral equivalence between a shill like Douglas and Lincoln.
As for the current state of politics, it’s now 100% show biz. In other words, it’s bread and circuses.
But I want to repeat a question I asked previously.
In living memory any candidate for office who went on a rant about pet-eating immigrants or claimed that countries were sending their jailbirds and lunatics to Mexico so they could cross the US Southern Border would have been laughed out of the race. Now he’s the favourite to become POTUS.
How did this happen to the United States?
I understand politics is show biz but did it have to descend to the level of slapstick?
And before you tell me about Harris’ manifold faults:
No, she’s not a “communist”
Yes, her policies are incoherent.
But, warts and all she’s probably the less bad of two awful options.
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-09-13 13:49:50 +1000The challenge here is that both candidates were speaking to low information voters who lack real critical thinking. Trump was speaking to his base, who mindlessly follow everything he says. Harris is trying to convince just a small number of that base to think carefully about what they are voting for and realise that Trump neither understands or cares about their very real challenges.
