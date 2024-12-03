Do Americans work too much — or too little?

Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life

by David L. Bahnsen | Post Hill Press, 2024 | 185 pages



In a society awash in self-care routines, mental health days off, and quiet-quitting workplace trends, the last thing most readers would expect is a new book about how most Americans don’t work enough.

Financial advisor and National Review contributor David Bahnsen is not only making that argument; he’s targeting it at his fellow religiously-observant Christians, who are likely to think that focusing too much on one’s career is a detriment to spiritual and family life. His argument is clear and, for the most part, compelling, but his pleas to readers frequently sound like that song by The Animals: “Oh Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood.”

Bahnsen is not the only modern conservative to argue that work is important to one’s sense of self-worth and that idleness is destructive to human happiness. Arthur Brooks and Robert Doar of the American Enterprise Institute have emphasised the value of work over welfare dependency in recent years. Their colleague Nicholas Eberstadt has now gone through two editions of his influential book Men Without Work, originally published in 2016.

Bahnsen takes mostly for granted the argument that work is superior to simply doing nothing. His real point is that working a regular job for regular wages is equal in value to a religious calling, volunteering on behalf of the sick and the poor, or even, up to a point, spending time with your family. That’s far more controversial.

Inherently good

Bahnsen doesn’t go in for moral laundering. In his book, hard work and long hours don’t start out as morally neutral but get redeemed by donating one’s earnings to a good cause. Rather, the work one does in a market economy is moral simply by virtue of the value that exchanges create.

He reiterated the point made by many observers of capitalism that no one in a market economy makes money, much less a great fortune, without solving the problems and satisfying the needs of others. That’s the argument against anti-capitalists of the left who claim that markets are morally deficient. It’s also proof, according to Bahnsen, against Christian arguments that earthly economics must explicitly serve God’s purposes to be virtuous.

He has a few sharp words for pastors and church elders who criticise hard-working executives like himself for their worldly labours while aggressively soliciting them for donations to the church building fund. One can only imagine the number of such requests Bahnsen — as the religiously observant founder of a financial advisory firm that manages billions of dollars — has fielded over the years.