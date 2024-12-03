- Free newsletter
Do Americans work too much — or too little?
Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life
by David L. Bahnsen | Post Hill Press, 2024 | 185 pages
In a society awash in self-care routines, mental health days off, and quiet-quitting workplace trends, the last thing most readers would expect is a new book about how most Americans don’t work enough.
Financial advisor and National Review contributor David Bahnsen is not only making that argument; he’s targeting it at his fellow religiously-observant Christians, who are likely to think that focusing too much on one’s career is a detriment to spiritual and family life. His argument is clear and, for the most part, compelling, but his pleas to readers frequently sound like that song by The Animals: “Oh Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood.”
Bahnsen is not the only modern conservative to argue that work is important to one’s sense of self-worth and that idleness is destructive to human happiness. Arthur Brooks and Robert Doar of the American Enterprise Institute have emphasised the value of work over welfare dependency in recent years. Their colleague Nicholas Eberstadt has now gone through two editions of his influential book Men Without Work, originally published in 2016.
Bahnsen takes mostly for granted the argument that work is superior to simply doing nothing. His real point is that working a regular job for regular wages is equal in value to a religious calling, volunteering on behalf of the sick and the poor, or even, up to a point, spending time with your family. That’s far more controversial.
Inherently good
Bahnsen doesn’t go in for moral laundering. In his book, hard work and long hours don’t start out as morally neutral but get redeemed by donating one’s earnings to a good cause. Rather, the work one does in a market economy is moral simply by virtue of the value that exchanges create.
He reiterated the point made by many observers of capitalism that no one in a market economy makes money, much less a great fortune, without solving the problems and satisfying the needs of others. That’s the argument against anti-capitalists of the left who claim that markets are morally deficient. It’s also proof, according to Bahnsen, against Christian arguments that earthly economics must explicitly serve God’s purposes to be virtuous.
He has a few sharp words for pastors and church elders who criticise hard-working executives like himself for their worldly labours while aggressively soliciting them for donations to the church building fund. One can only imagine the number of such requests Bahnsen — as the religiously observant founder of a financial advisory firm that manages billions of dollars — has fielded over the years.
On the subject of charitable giving, Bahnsen reminds his co-religionists that while it is certainly good to relieve the suffering of those who are less well-off through generous donations, one must obviously do the work to earn — or create — that wealth first. In other words, production must come before distribution and consumption. There’s certainly no exalted moral status in Bahnsen’s world for people who would presume to distribute someone else’s wealth rather than their own.
This puts someone writing in the tradition of Christian apologetics in surprisingly close proximity to the famously irreligious philosopher and novelist Ayn Rand. In opposition to both Christian and Marxist critics who exalt redistributionism, Rand often emphasised the primacy of productive effort and human achievement. Her admirers agree that there’s something profoundly backwards about awarding moral accolades to those who give away the most food and clothing but greet with contempt those who actually operate the farms and factories that produce it.
Diligence
Bahnsen does strive to stay in the good graces of his fellow believers and the mainstream church institutions of American society. He often prefaces his arguments with reassurances of what he is not saying, lest his readers assume he’s being too extreme, arrogant, or glib.
For a book that’s ostensibly about business ethics and religious life, Full-Time includes a surprisingly large number of first-person interpolations and asides, making it, at times, more of a confessional memoir. Bahnsen clearly seems to have been personally hurt by fellow Christians misinterpreting his arguments in the past. His attempts to avoid such a reaction here are exhaustive.
Unlike a book about, say, public policy or law, he doesn’t have a laundry list of recommended reforms, but he has a small number of potentially significant conclusions. To wit: Americans suffer far more from laziness and lack of ambition than they do from workaholic tendencies. Your work doesn’t have to be altruistic or religiously oriented to be morally valuable. You shouldn’t be working just so you can enjoy the “30-year vacation” of retirement. Older workers shouldn’t be hustled out the door at a certain age, but should be encouraged to stick around the world of work to counsel and inspire younger colleagues.
Most of these points, sympathetically considered, will likely yield Bahnsen many nods of agreement. Yet when it comes to his argument for returning to the standard from the Book of Genesis — that we work six days a week and rest for only one — he’s probably on his own. You can ask Americans to re-evaluate their attitude toward vocation, but don’t try to take away their weekends.
This article was originally published on FEE.org.
Image credit: Pexels
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-12-03 14:52:21 +1100 FlagIf you want Americans to work full-time AND raise children on top of that, your priorities are inverted and your logic is flawed.
-