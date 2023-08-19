An Appalachian lightning rod in America’s culture wars

Oliver Anthony has become a lightning rod in the American culture wars — not likely something he intended when he recorded a simple tune in the woods on his resonator guitar.

In the space of just a week, “Rich Men North of Richmond” has propelled Anthony from an anonymous factory worker to the hottest thing in country music, if the charts are to be believed.

His song has been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media, sits at No. 3 on Spotify’s daily USA Top 50, and is still enjoying the top spot on iTunes a week after its release. It may even debut at No 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 next week.

Hailing from Farmville in central Virginia, where he lives on 90 acres with his three dogs, Anthony began song writing several years ago, during a dark period of his life when he — in his own words — “wasted a lot of nights getting high and getting drunk”.

A local YouTube channel that promotes homegrown Appalachian music caught wind of Anthony’s tunes and offered to record one on video.

Later, a southern culture enthusiast by the name of Chase Steely shared the track on Twitter, which soon got the attention of podcaster Joe Rogan, country star John Rich, conservative commentator Matt Walsh, and others.

Now half the country, it seems, has Anthony’s refrain stuck in their heads:

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh*t and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond