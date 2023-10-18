An Egyptian criticizes Israel

Michael Cook
October 18, 2023 0 Reaction

In a heated conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef reflects the desperation and disgust of Palestinians at Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks. Bassem condemns Hamas but claims that people have been desensitised to accept that civilians dying is an inevitability of war. What, he asks, is a “proportionate response” to an atrocity like this?

icon

Get the Free Mercator Newsletter

Get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox.
Your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell you personal data.

Like what you are reading?

Here are some more articles you may enjoy

Be the first to comment

Sign in with

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.