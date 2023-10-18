- The Latest
- Topics
- Free Newsletter
-
About
An Egyptian criticizes Israel
In a heated conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef reflects the desperation and disgust of Palestinians at Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks. Bassem condemns Hamas but claims that people have been desensitised to accept that civilians dying is an inevitability of war. What, he asks, is a “proportionate response” to an atrocity like this?
Get the Free Mercator Newsletter
Get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox.
Your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell you personal data.
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.