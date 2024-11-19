Another reason why Kamala Harris lost among young men

The big mistake that Kamala Harris made was placing abortion at the front and centre of her campaign. Her message to young women was that the most important issues in their lives were abortion and the freedom to have sex wherever whenever. The corollary for young men was that they should be able to have porn wherever whenever.

So, one arrow in the Democrats’ quiver was to warn young men that “Republicans are going to steal your porn”. A group called "Hands Off My Porn" reportedly spent US$100,000 on ads for Kamala Harris. It was campaigning against age-verification for viewing online pornogrpahy.

Even more significant was the $2.5 million spent by the Democratic Super PAC Progress Action Fund on two ads, “Republicans In Your Bedroom – Part 2” and “Republicans Killing Your Wife.” The ads warned young male voters that Republican would ban abortions and online porn. They were a sinister, silly and obscene waste of money.

Another group, FTW PAC, ran anti-Trump ads on pornography websites in swing states during the final two weeks of the election. A 10-second ad featured a picture of the former president with the words "Trump's Project 2025 will ban porn."

"I'm not a male influencer or anything, but I am trying to get out this message to men: That this guy, who you might think is 'king of the bros,' actually has a very conservative agenda that is going to take away your porn, is going to ban abortion, is going to do all kinds of invasive, culturally conservative things and you should be aware,” Wally Nowinski, the brains behind the porn-site ads, told Newsweek.

How much influence this had on the election is unclear. But it is clear that pandering to the sex-positive lobbies was bound to fail. At a key point in her campaign, Kamala Harris was interviewed on “Call Her Daddy”, the podcast with the biggest audience among young women – it’s a raunchy, sex-saturated show about girls’ relationships. It showed what her priorities were.

What had these Democrats been smoking when they assumed that pornography and masturbation were the top issues for young male voters? No wonder they lost. Trump is terribly flawed, but he treated them like men. He appealed to their sense of dignity and self-respect. Harris’s campaign treated them like doofus porn-addicts who live in their mother’s basement and don’t take showers. Game over.

Michael Cook is editor of Mercator.

Image credits: screenshot NBC News