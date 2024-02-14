Will Apple's Vision Pro be the next iPhone?

Back in June of 2023, Apple announced its Vision Pro, which the Wikipedia article about it calls a "mixed reality" headset. This week, in some parts of the world, you can now buy your own Vision Pro — for $3,500. While this will not be an obstacle for wealthy early adopters, the rest of us will probably wait until the beta-version bugs are worked out and the price comes down. In the meantime, we can think about what this means for the future of humanity.

That sounds either presumptuous or silly, but there is no question that the advent of the smartphone has changed the course of world history, especially cultural, social, and political history. Combined with the AI-fueled algorithms that maximise profits for Facebook, X, and their ilk at the expense of rational political discourse, we have seen the smartphone severely damage democracy in the United States and other places. Yes, there are advantages to smartphones as well, but a serious debate over whether having them is a net gain or loss to society is one that we will probably never have, because they are here to stay.

That is not yet the case for the Vision Pro, so let's spend a little thought on imagining what life would be like if Vision Pro headsets or their upgraded equivalents become as common as smartphones. My speculations are aided by my watching an 8-minute video made by Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal, who went to a cabin at a ski resort with some video producers and wore a Vision Pro for most of 24 hours.

A whole new world

When you wear a Vision Pro, your entire visual field is mediated, in a literal sense. You can't see anything directly. All you see is a projection of two high-resolution video screens that go directly to your eyeballs. In order to see anything, including the ordinary world around you, you have to use the multiple cameras mounted on the Vision Pro. Everything you see goes into the cameras, through Apple's proprietary software and some of the 600 apps now available for the device, and only then do you get to see anything.

And it works the other way too. Physically, the Vision Pro looks like a pair of unusually bulky ski goggles, with a head strap to keep it on and a fanny-mounted battery pack that has to be recharged every two or three hours. The outer surface of the goggles is also a video screen, and in order to present something other than a blank shiny surface to someone the wearer is talking with in person, the screen presents video images of the wearer's eyes. This is after the wearer has taken a photograph of her or his entire face, so the system knows how to present a somewhat reasonable facsimile of the wearer's visage.