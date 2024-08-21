- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Are JD Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ a real thing?
Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has been pilloried for lamenting that “childless cat ladies” are running and ruining his country. An op-ed by New York Times columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom captures the outrage of hyperventilating journalists:
he is calling on a set of sexist, racist ideas about which women are even allowed to count as real women. Namely, married mothers are real women, and the rest of us are horrible divergences from the social contract.
This fury was triggered by a conversation that Vance had with Tucker Carlson in 2021, which in turn was based on a speech that Vance gave to students at the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, in Virginia.
Mocking “childless cat ladies” is crude, tactless, and needlessly provocative. It’s not a good look for an aspiring politician. However, I am not running for vice-president and I feel at liberty to say that there is something to it. Just search on Amazon for “cat stroller”. For some women – I have no idea how many -- a petite pet is a less demanding substitute for a child.
4 Wheels Pet Stroller for $39.81 on Amazon
In his speech Vance was less caustic and more thoughtful. It’s worth going back to his words to see if they are just the ravings of a racist, sexist nut job, as journalists at the New York Times and elsewhere seem to think.
• "The rejection of the American family is perhaps the most pernicious and most evil thing that the left has done in this country."
Attributing family-cide to one party or the other is counter-productive. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported policies which fail the family. But there is no doubt that undermining the nuclear family is one of the worst outcomes of 20th century social policy in the US (and elsewhere). Article 16 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which ought to be a benchmark for all social policy, states unequivocally: “The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State.”
Now the words “family” or “families” are mentioned 92 times the 2024 Democratic Party Platform. But they are nearly all linked to dollar signs or LGBTQI+ advocacy. "Marriage" is mentioned three times -- all references to same-sex marriage. The Democrats – and to be fair, a lot of Republicans as well – have abandoned the notion of a mother-father-children model of family as fundamental to society. The famous social critic Christopher Lasch described the family memorably as “a haven in a heartless world”. A society which is indifferent to whether or not a child (or an adult, for that matter) has robust family ties as support and consolation has failed.
• "Why have we let the Democrat Party become controlled by people who don’t have children? … And why is this just a normal fact of American life? That the leaders of our country should be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring, via their own children and grandchildren?"
Mightn’t this allegation be a bit unfair? Are all Republican candidates parents of large families? I doubt it. Part of the answer to Vance’s question is that politics on either side of the aisle is an all-consuming job. It demands energy and commitment which is often stolen from family life.
However, it’s a fair question. Will an elite class without children fashion society in its own image, according to its own values? No one scruples to accuse a billionaire politician like Trump with fashioning policies to feather his own nest. No one hesitates to accuse a politician elected with the support of unions of favouring labour.
And having children is an affirmation of hope in the future. In a very interesting and highly praised recent book, What Are Children For?: On Ambivalence and Choice, two women, Anastasia Berg and Rachel Wiseman, make a strong argument for this. Berg is an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of California, Irvine, and Wiseman is managing editor of The Point.
“Having children might still be the most basic way to affirm our existence. This is not only because bringing forth and nurturing life is the most literal way of doing so. Nor is it simply because parenting is the greatest responsibility an individual human being can assume for another. Having children is the most basic way of affirming life, above all, because the fact of human life is the condition for all others.”
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
• "What you find is that many of the most unhappy and most miserable and most angry people in our media are childless adults."
Well, Vance went out on a limb on this one. Are childless journalists really cranky journalists? Can we do a poll of the New York Times? Where is the evidence to back this assertion up?
I found some. A survey by the Poynter Institute, a well-known journalism school and research organisation, showed that newsrooms are not family-friendly working places. Here’s typical remark:
"I want to have children, and I want to be a journalist, but I'm not sure I can do both at the same time. I don't know if it's possible to balance the workplace demands with the demands of parenting, and I have no example to look to in my newsroom."
Poynter’s analysis went on to point out that the profession of journalism “effectively rewards those who have no family responsibilities or can afford to have someone at home taking care of domestic needs”. is that enough to explain why so many journalists went batshit crazy over Vance's remarks?
• "What society has built its entire civilization, the flow of information, the leaders of its country, political and governmental, and also corporate, around completely childless adults? It’s never happened. This is a new thing in American life, but I think probably a new thing in world history.”
Polyphiloprogenitive rulers are not necessarily good role models. Genghis Khan had hundreds of children and his name is a byword for terror. Still, Vance's audacious question is well worth asking. Has it happened before? It would be worthwhile researching the family life of Wall Street, Hollywood, and the Beltway to test Vance’s complaint.
We do have some data about the children of American presidents and it suggests that the average number is falling. In the 19th century John Adams had six children. Thomas Jefferson had 14 – eight of them illegitimate. William Henry Harrison and John Tyler both had 16 children – including a few illegitimate ones. In the 20th century, FDR and George H.W. Bush topped the scoreboard, with six each. (Only one American president has been childless, James Polk.)
• "When you go to the polls in this country, as a parent, you should have more power. You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic than people who don’t have kids. Let’s face the consequences and the reality. If you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice."
This – and not his brain explosion about “childless cat ladies” – is the most radical idea advanced by Vance. It’s not original. Demographer Paul Demeny proposed it in 1986. He believed that universal suffrage could be a way of boosting birth rates in low-fertility countries – which now means the entire developed world. If the interests of young families were taken into account, it would be easier to legislate for family-friendly policies.
If “one person, one vote” or, to put it another way, no taxation without representation, is fundamental to democracy, why not give the vote to everyone, starting at birth?
It will be a tricky business to work out the details of Demeny voting. But eventually demographic pressures are going to push it to the top of the constitutional agenda. As the number of elderly grows and the number of workers shrinks, the injustice of placing political power in the hands of the aged and idle and taxing the able-bodied and poor will become manifest.
***
JD Vance has to learn to curb his tongue. But he's talking about the demographic winter, falling fertility rates, strengthening the traditional family, and creating a pro-family culture. Nobody else is. America is lucky to have a politician who dares to ask the hard questions that woke journalists ignore.
Is JD Vance a visionary – or a nut job?
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-08-22 06:45:04 +1000 FlagI think the “Cat Lady” stereotype really applies to either gender. He was referencing EU leaders who at one time were virtually all childless. I think that’s changed a bit now.
I have a Cat Lady neighbor who collects dumpster cats, but she also has three grown children.
:)
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-22 01:14:08 +1000Agreeing that we have a “demographic winter” while also railing against IVF (which, you know, allows parents who couldn’t otherwise to have children to raise) is certainly something, Michael.
-