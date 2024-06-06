Arkansas governor vows to limit children's access to smartphones

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, appears uncowed by Big Tech. Inspired by Jonathan Haidt’s new book Anxious Generation (which I reviewed favourably in American Affairs), on 6 May, Sanders sent a letter to her fellow governors in all 50 states, exhorting them to “work together” in rescuing America’s children from the “dark sewer of social media and screen addiction.”

The governor also forwarded copies of Anxious Generation, and highlighted its final chapter, where Haidt lays out a legislative agenda to get kids off of smartphones and social media. Sanders summarises it thusly:

No smartphones before high school. No social media before sixteen. Phone-free schools. More outdoor play and childhood independence.

“It’s an agenda I plan to pursue,” she said, “and I hope you read this book and join me.”

It is cheering to see these proposals so unreservedly endorsed by a governor — particularly this governor. Sanders points obliquely to “setbacks,” acknowledging that, “Unfortunately, Big Tech-supported interest groups have blocked many of these laws and policies.”

What she does not say — but what all her peers know — is that the Social Media Safety Act, which she signed into law in April 2023, was subsequently (and successfully) sued by Netchoice, which lobbies on behalf of Big Tech. In a disastrous ruling by a federal district court judge in Arkansas, the law was enjoined and barred from going into effect.

Battling Big Tech

In several editorials elsewhere, my colleagues and I have critiqued the ruling, so I won’t repeat our arguments here. But I think the subtext of Governor Sanders’ letter is important: Big Tech is one of the mightiest forces to ever appear on this earth; but despite significant setbacks, we must fight on to make the internet safe for our children. Victory is only possible if we don’t quit.

This year, several other states have passed laws in the vein of Arkansas’s bill, apparently undeterred by Netchoice’s success. Florida requires schools to be phone-free; several other states are considering following suit. President Biden signed a law stating that TikTok must be sold to an American company or risk being banned altogether. The Kids Online Safety Act has more than 60 votes in the US Senate, and a companion bill has been introduced in the House (and appears likely to move).

And perhaps best of all, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas law that required age verification on pornography sites. This is a severe blow to the strategy of Big Tech’s lobbyists, who have opposed anti-porn laws around the country (they know that if a Court finds that age verification on porn sites is not too burdensome for adults, it will fundamentally weaken Silicon Valley’s hand jurisprudentially).

I don’t want to be naive. Our opposition is mighty. These companies have assembled a vast army of lobbyists, perhaps the largest ever. According to one study, in 2023, five companies alone — Meta, ByteDance, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, and Discord — spent more than a whopping $30 million in lobbying and employed one lobbyist for every four congressmen.