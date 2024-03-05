Around the world, conscripts are fighting in grinding wars for regimes they hate

A Buryat Mongol from the Russian Far East is conscripted and dies in Ukraine, thousands of miles away, fighting people he never hated, to support a regime that has kept him a second-class citizen his whole life. In Myanmar, a member of the Shan ethnic minority, which is being slaughtered by the government, is scooped off the street by the Tatmadaw (the army), put in uniform, given a rifle, and sent out to kill other Shan people.

In a survey conducted by an American veterans group, 88 percent of American veterans said they joined the military to serve the nation, while 94 percent said they were proud of their service. Remarkably, 80 percent of post-9/11 veterans served in combat zones. The United States has the third-largest army on the planet and has been all-volunteer for 50 years. However, in other parts of the world, military conscription can be harsh and brutal, often carried out by authoritarian regimes that mistreat their soldiers.

Among the most common abuses are forced recruitment and kidnapping, deployment in dangerous internal conflicts or for non-military purposes, extended service periods beyond initial commitments, hazing, violence, and physical abuse, discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, or political beliefs, denial of the right to conscientious objection, and limited access to education, healthcare, and other basic rights.

The Iranian regime heavily depends on its military and security forces to remain in power. Members of the military, police, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commit torture and other atrocities against the regime's dissenters. All men between the ages of 18 and 24 must serve between 18 months (military) and 24 months (IRGC), or face a two-year prison term. While Iranian law allows for exemptions on religious or health grounds, conscripts from wealthy families often buy their way out. Conscripts are frequently used for non-military purposes, such as manual labor. The service is brutal, and there has been a recent rash of suicides.

North Korea has perhaps the world's most extreme mandatory service program. All able-bodied citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 (men and women) are required to serve in the military for up to 10 years. The conditions of service are said to be brutal, with forced labor, malnutrition, and physical abuse being commonplace. There have also been reports of North Korea using child soldiers, which is a serious violation of international law.

In Eritrea conscription is enforced without clear guidelines and no definite duration of service. Allegations range from the enlistment of minors to subjecting soldiers to physical maltreatment and exploiting them for compulsory labor. Furthermore, even individuals as old as 50 or 60 are compelled into service, while families of those who resist the draft encounter punitive actions.

While it is disruptive to one's life and development to be forced to serve in the army during peacetime, it is a much larger violation of rights when young people are forced to serve in a war they disagree with, which may compel them to kill their own people or where they could be killed. And this is what is happening in Russia and Myanmar.

In 2022, Vladimir Putin ordered the conscription of over 300,000 young men to fight in his war in Ukraine. In order to fill billets, Russia raised the age for compulsory military service to 30 and the mobilization to 55 for certain job skills. And while all Russian adult males are officially meant to serve, it is generally the poorest people, especially ethnic minorities, who wind up serving. In the Ukraine War, ethnic minorities are being killed at a disproportionate rate compared to ethnic Russians. By some estimates, as many as 120,000 Russians have died in Ukraine. With the war not yet finished, this number will continue to climb, and the percentage of dead conscripts with it.