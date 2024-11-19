Should governments run the internet?

In last week's New Yorker, Harvard historian and author Jill Lepore writes about something she calls "the artificial state", and takes a pretty dark view of it. In light of the recent election, it's worthwhile to consider her criticisms, and ask how seriously democracy has been compromised by the automation of politics and elections.

Several paragraphs in, she gets around to defining the artificial state:

"... a digital-communications infrastructure used by political strategists and private corporations to organize and automate political discourse."

Before you can say something is wrong, you have to have a standard by which to judge rightness. It's not entirely clear to me what Lepore has in mind as the ideal of democracy unencumbered by digital meddling. Perhaps the closest she comes to posing an ideal or legitimate use is when she wishes these technologies could be reinvented as "well-regulated, public-interested digital utilities." So one of the things that bothers her the most about the way politicians use digital technology these days is that it is largely unregulated, and instead of being directed to the public interest, it is controlled by private corporations or entities.

Another positive development she would like to see is the recognition of what one philosopher calls "epistemic rights". Epistemology is the science of knowing, so epistemic rights are the right to be either known or unknown — another way of expressing the right to privacy, perhaps. She also cites a British author and member of the Labour Party, Josh Simons, who has written a book advocating the A. I. Equality Act, which would "assert political equality as a guiding principle in the design and deployment of predictive tools."

Problematic

Turning to problems, she points out that after Elon Musk took over the former Twitter (now X) in 2022, the number of accounts on Twitter that are bots (i.e. not real people but digital simulacra commanded by a central authority) is between 11 percent (according to X) and 66 percent (according to an independent study).

That's not a real solid statistic to base a criticism on, but most people will agree that there is some measure of chicanery going on in the social-media world, where the origin of any given click-bait comment is essentially impossible to determine, and being sceptical about whether it came from a person or a machine is just common prudence.

There is no doubt in my mind that a good part of the blame for today's hyper-polarised politics is assignable to the drive to extremes that Lepore cites, a drive that is based not on high-minded aspirations for the good of democracy, but on profits.

That being said, profits are necessary for private companies to function. The opposite alternative is for the government to own and run and regulate everything, which would certainly take care of the well-regulated part of Lepore's ideal digital democracy.