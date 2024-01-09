An Australian human rights commission wants ‘assisted dying’ for children and people with dementia

Although the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is on track to creating the nation’s most progressive “voluntary assisted dying” (VAD) legislation, its human rights commission is already complaining that it is too restrictive.

With a population of only half a million, the ACT has an outsize influence on the national debate, as it is the seat of Canberra, the national capital. A bill legalising VAD has been introduced into the ACT legislature and will probably be passed later this year. It “improves” upon laws in other Australian states: there is no timeframe until death, nurse practitioners can assess eligibility, healthcare workers are permitted to discuss the possibility of VAD; and nursing homes cannot obstruct patients’ desire to die.

However, this is not good enough for ACT bureaucrats in the Territory’s Human Rights Commission (HRC). Even before the law is passed the human rights commissioner, the children’s commissioner, and the disabilities commissioner want to amend it to give access to children and to people who have succumbed to dementia.

In its current draft the law restricts VAD to people over 18. This is discriminatory, says the HRC: “It is the Commission’s view that this extends to decisions for a child or young person to voluntarily end their life with dignity in the same circumstances as adults.” What age might these children be? In Belgium and the Netherlands, doctors are permitted to euthanise children from birth to 18 and the parents’ consent is not necessarily required. A well-known American bioethicist has argued that “the mere withholding of parental consent should not prevent physicians from ending … suffering with a lethal injection.”

What Canberrans may end up with after future amendments is a system in which doctors decide whether sick children should live or die, without or without their consent or their parents’ consent.

Isn’t something terribly wrong when human rights are deployed to justify a supposed right to die – especially for children? As an Australian court ruled recently, VAD is just another way of committing suicide. How can a society which prides itself on protecting the most vulnerable allow, even encourage, children to kill themselves?

Still worse is the HRC’s desire to give people who fear dying of dementia the ability to write advance directives. These would allow them to be euthanised when they are no longer compos mentis. It argues that “dementia causes intolerable suffering as well as being a leading cause of death in Australia, such that restricting VAD to people with decision-making capacity would exclude a large proportion of people near the end of their lives and require them to continue intolerably suffering without the additional end of life choice of VAD.”

However, it’s more likely to be about ending the misery of relatives than the misery of the patient. A former Chief Scientist of Australia, Ian Chubb, recently told a parliamentary inquiry into the legislation that he was tormented by the undignified final years that his beloved wife spent living with dementia.

It’s understandable that relatives feel disconsolate when faced with a loved one who can do longer recognize them and all the other sad consequences of dementia. However, it is bizarre for experts in human rights to argue that killing them promotes individual autonomy.