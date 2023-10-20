Australia’s multicultural miracle is put to the test by the war in Gaza

“Australia is the most successful multicultural nation in the world.” Australian political leaders of all persuasions have often paraded this claim - but is it true?

Around 45 percent of Australia’s population was either born overseas or have a parent who was. Moreover, our migrant populace hail from all corners of the earth and exist in thousands of complex diaspora communities. All this proves, however, is that Australia is a multiracial society.

The claim that we are a “successful multicultural nation” presupposes that our countless cultural groups live in a frictionless existence amongst one another and all are meshed and integrated into a melting pot of different ethnicities and cultures.

After the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens, hordes of people met in Sydney to demonstrate their support of Hamas’s actions and to oppose the illumination of Israel’s colours upon the sails of the Sydney Opera House. Some were chanting “gas the Jews”.

The pro-Hamas protestors at the Opera House have completely undermined that heartening presupposition of a successful multicultural society through their vile behaviour. Their actions have done a disservice to the various Middle Eastern communities across Australia who have put cultural and religious divisions behind them.

We are not a successful multicultural nation if we allow foreign divisions to simmer and spill into our political discourse the way they did this week.

Global solidarity is an admirable ideal, but this ought not compel everyday Australians to engage in partisan approaches to foreign conflicts. Our melting pot of cultures will never be able to coexist, let alone thrive, if they seek to import their cultural, religious, and political conflicts into the Australian context.

I’m afraid that the protesters’ actions signify a stark reality: the failure of a successful multicultural nation.

The chants, marches, and impassioned addresses to crowds of thousands exemplify how Australia is failing to integrate newcomers into our broader community. Discouragingly, many involved in these activities were second and third generation Australians.

It is alarming to consider that countless migrant populations live in cultural enclaves which state and federal governments often promote. This can lead to societal fragmentation and can hinder or suppress the countless benefits which migrant communities bring us.

I was recently told by a relative who arrived in Australia on a refugee visa that he and his young family have spent years dreaming and preparing for the promised land of Australia, only to be shocked to find themselves in a migrant enclave not unlike from where they had come from.

We can call out murder as murder and war as war, and governments can provide aid or “choose a side” (strategically speaking), sure, but the spectacle of political and cultural partisanship since October 7 is a sign that we are unsuccessfully integrating new Australians into our community.

This week's events showcase a tear in the fabric of our multicultural nation and the failure of successive governments to import communities from abroad without the importing of their hatred fuelled convictions. It is our duty to ensure new Australians understand that certain prejudices, particularly those incredibly offensive to race or religion, are unacceptable.

We have so much to gain from our rich migrant communities, but we cannot let distant divisions divide us.