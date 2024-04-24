It’s Australia versus Elon Musk — but who’s the real villain?

Australia has played centre stage to a Twitter firestorm in recent days — one that has taken place both on and off the social media site.

On Monday, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant won a two-day injunction forcing the platform now known as X to censor videos showing the mid-sermon stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

It is a story layered in irony.

First, Inman-Grant is a former (disgruntled?) Twitter employee who previously campaigned against the sort of online surveillance that she now champions — and at a cost to Australian taxpayers of almost half a million dollars annually.

Second, she hails from the United States, a nation whose First Amendment would make her apparent vendetta against Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk nigh impossible.

Indeed, during an impromptu interview in Davos, Inman-Grant glibly dismissed the First Amendment as something that “does not apply in Australia”. Ominously. she also told a World Economic Forum panel that she believed human rights like freedom of speech are in need of a “recalibration”.

Third, the commissioner’s legal victory against Musk not only hides the content in question from all Australians but all X users worldwide.

Overreach

How an Australian court possesses such powers remains a troubling mystery. Before the ruling took place, Musk responded to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s commentary on the affair, asking, “Are you requiring this platform to censor content globally, even when that content is made inaccessible to Australian IP addresses and the content is stored only on servers in the United States?”

“We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA,” he also clarified.

The PM never responded, though he was quite happy to label Musk an “arrogant billionaire who thinks he is above the law” — a remark also dripping in irony given the Australian government is now, in this instance at least, dictating what an American-based company may and may not broadcast in every nation on the planet.

As Musk has pointed out, “If ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian ‘eSafety Commissar’ is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?”

If delusions of grandeur are at play here, they appear to be emanating from Canberra first and foremost.