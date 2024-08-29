Babies are sometimes born alive after an abortion. Should they be saved?

The Queensland Parliament is studying a bill which would require doctors, midwives and nurses to care for babies born alive after abortions. This move is being fiercely opposed by pro-choice advocates because it would tarnish the image of abortion as healthcare. They say that babies are almost never born alive after abortions because feticide is standard practice -- babies in late-term abortion are given a lethal injection in the womb.

How often this happens is a matter of dispute. It is uncommon, but it does seem to happen about 30 times a year in Queensland. That’s not a trivial number. As Queensland MP Stephen Andrew remarked: “If you put it in terms of planes, if you lose 30 out of the thousands of flights we have every year then you would have to reconsider flying.”

Last week, the star witness for the Termination of Pregnancy (Live Births) Amendment Bill 2024 was Louise Adsett, a midwife with 14 years’ experience. This is an excerpt from her testimony.

* * * * * * * *

Over the last few years, however, the midwives within [our] unit have been required to provide care for women who do not want their babies, and the fact is that these babies are perfectly healthy, with no abnormalities. These are social terminations or psychosocial or for financial reasons, and because of the Termination of Pregnancy Act 2018 women can access a termination at any gestation for any reason. The only difference is that after 22+1 weeks of gestation there must be two medical officers to approve the abortion and the baby is killed by feticide and delivered by the midwives as stillborn.

I am a conscientious objector when it comes to providing care for women aborting their babies; however, I have provided care for many women who have unfortunately lost their babies at similar gestations to those who are now getting abortions for any reason at any gestation. I am also happy to make myself available to hold the baby who is born alive after an abortion.

Sadly, in the birth suite unit in my hospital work where every new birth is celebrated and protected, there has been an increase in the number of social terminations at later gestations, and this is now common. We have had babies born alive after terminations from 15 to 22 weeks—born alive, gasping for air, moving and having a palpable heart rate, fighting for their lives as we are humans designed to do.

From what I have directly witnessed or been told by my colleagues, we have been present at the time these babies were alive for anywhere from two to 20 minutes to three to five hours. Parents of these babies who are born alive after abortion do not want to see or hold them. This means the only person left who could possibly hold them is a midwife or a nurse.

If this were a pregnancy loss of a wanted baby, the mother and father would usually comfort that baby while the baby was alive until they pass. In a termination of pregnancy where a baby is unwanted, babies are sometimes born into witch’s hats or kidney dishes and taken out of the room immediately, at the parents’ wishes.

If alive after abortion, the bereavement midwife or a regular midwife providing care for the woman holds the baby until the baby stops gasping or moving or no longer has a palpable heart rate. Sometimes babies born alive after an abortion are put into witch’s hats and are covered, taken out of the room and die while in that witch’s hat. This is distressing to many of the midwives as they are unable to provide any medical care for the baby but are limited to providing comfort care only, which is merely wrapping and holding the baby. We are so often short-staffed and some of the time midwives and doctors will provide this care for the terminated baby while caring for the labouring woman.

At times we have had women who have lost their babies at term, which is a gestation of 37 weeks onwards, in the room next to women who are terminating their babies—unwanted babies.