Will banning minors from social media break the internet?

Charles C. W. Cooke seems to think so. Cooke, a writer for National Review whose opinions and style I have great respect for, opines in the April 2024 issue that using Federal power to keep minors off social media is a bad idea.

He concedes there is a real problem: bullying, pornography use, depression, and suicide are all results of teenagers and even younger people accessing social media. He doesn't dispute that, on balance, the harm that can happen is probably not worth the benefits that the youngsters gain. The problem is acute enough to show up in strange places such as the comics page.

The strip "Baldo" by Hector Cantú and Carlos Castellanos portrays a nearly-nuclear Hispanic family that includes a precocious young girl named Gracie, who appears to be about 8.

Recently, the writers chose to show Gracie taking out a cigarette lighter, lighting up, taking a puff, and in the last frame, she had a mobile phone in her hand instead of a cigarette. The message, somewhat crudely but shockingly expressed, is that if you hand your eight-year-old a mobile phone, you might as well let her smoke, too.

The comparison between smoking and mobile-phone-mediated social media is apt in another way. The social ostracism that many smokers now experience, at least in the US, came about as the US government adopted severe restrictions on cigarette advertising and sales. It's somewhat of a chicken-and-egg argument as to whether federal restrictions encouraged the change in social attitude, or the social attitude made the government's job easier.

But as the hypocrisy of the cigarette companies was exposed, revealing that they knew very well tobacco killed their customers but went right on selling it as though nothing was wrong, I think public opinion simply turned against them, especially among young people. Yet, the federal strictures helped the process along.

Overreach?

Cooke's main concern is that allowing the federal government to get its grubby, incompetent mitts on what is up to now almost a perfect example of the unrestricted free market of the Internet will ruin it for everybody. He thinks that if we let the camel of government regulation of age for using the Internet get its head under the tent, the rest of the smelly animal will come too, and politicians will find some way to prevent their political opponents from accessing voters under the age of 90, or something.

Now, I'll agree that the ingenuity of bureaucrats to expand their remits beyond all reasonable bounds is impressive and worth being concerned about. But I haven't noticed any huge federal bureaucracy springing up around the subject of restricting tobacco use, unless you count the diversion of the huge pile of money extracted from the tobacco companies as part of class-action lawsuits by smokers toward uses that have nothing to do with smoking prevention. And that was mainly the doing of states rather than the federal government, if I recall correctly.

Cooke says if the federal laws proposed go into action, you would have to send your private information over the Internet every time you want to access YouTube or Facebook. Well, I do that every time I buy something online already — not only that, I send information that will allow a crook to steal from me, and now and then, it even happens. But the banks are vigilant enough to keep credit-card fraud down to a level that seems to be tolerable enough for most people, and we haven't had some giant federal bureaucracy arise because of it.