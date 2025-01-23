The Beatriz case: a historic victory for the Latin American pro-life movement

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has just rejected the pro-abortion lobby’s attempt to establish a “right to abortion” throughout Latin America. This ruling creates a legal precedent that will help PRI and other pro-life groups to defend innocent unborn life from conception in the 25 member countries, including in the region at large.

The abortion lobby was hoping that Court’s ruling in the Beatriz Case would go the other way, namely, that it would allow abortion on demand throughout Latin America in the same way that the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade opened the path to unrestricted abortion.

Just like Roe, the abortion lobby built its case on a falsehood.

They claimed a “therapeutic abortion” would have saved the life of a young Salvadoran woman, Beatriz, in a high-risk pregnancy. They argued that the laws of El Salvador, which recognise the right to life of the unborn and prohibit abortion, prevented doctors from saving her life.

The truth is that, just as Jane Roe was never raped, Beatriz did not die from complications related to her pregnancy or the alleged lack of an abortion. Rather, Beatriz died more than four years after the birth of her child in an unrelated motorcycle accident.

Given the pro-abortion sentiments of several members of the Inter-American Court, many believed that the pro-abortion lobby would prevail. Yet, against all odds, it did not.

The reason? A chorus of pro-life organisations across the region raised its voice for months, exposing the way the abortion lobby was distorting the facts of the case, not to mention engaging in outright falsehoods.

Population Research Institute played a key role in the Beatriz Case through our ongoing alliance with the Global Center for Human Rights (GCHR), our main ally within the Inter-American system. Together, we work tirelessly to defend human rights, with a special emphasis on the right to life from conception. We have trained GCHR’s leaders in political strategies, provided them with practical and effective political tools, and are in constant communication with them.

In the Beatriz Case specifically, PRI actively participated in multiple strategic meetings throughout the process, helping to outline clear courses of action. We facilitated the involvement of opinion leaders across the region and promoted a series of campaigns related to the case through media outlets and social networks. By forming a united front and working together for a common purpose, we were able to prevail against the duplicity and deep pockets of the abortion movement.

The Beatriz Case in detail: the truth about the abortion lobby’s Deceptions

The Beatriz Case began in 2013. Beatriz, a 22-year-old woman of limited means in El Salvador, was pregnant with her second child. Her first pregnancy had been difficult, in part because she suffered from lupus, and doctors suggested sterilisation after she delivered. Beatriz refused because she wanted to become a mother again.

Several years later, Beatriz was happy to learn that she was again pregnant. But during one prenatal visit, the doctor informed her that her unborn child suffered from anencephaly. This is a congenital malformation that prevents the development of the brain, and which would limit her baby’s time on earth to anywhere from a few hours to a few months.

Following the diagnosis, the abortion lobby lied to Beatriz, telling her she would die if she continued with the pregnancy. Their real goal was to use her situation as a pretext to promote the legalisation of abortion, first in El Salvador, and then later at the Inter-American Court.