Beyond Gaza: the humanitarian fallout of Middle Eastern conflicts

Concerned about unrest both at home and abroad amidst multiple growing crises stemming from the Gaza conflict, King Abdullah II of Jordan warned that the Middle East “is on the brink of falling into the abyss.”

The Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza dominate headlines, while other crises in the region are escalating. The Gaza conflict is complicating relief operations, exacerbating crises across the Middle East, and increasing fears of further escalation. This conflict is negatively impacting the humanitarian situation in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Egypt has repeatedly blocked its border, preventing international aid from reaching Palestinians in need. Cairo is protecting its border to prevent a flood of refugees, which would burden the Egyptian government's capacity to support up to 1.1 million Gazan refugees. Egyptian officials also want to avoid admitting terrorists and believe that an empty Gaza would weaken Palestine’s claim to statehood due to the lack of a permanent population. These concerns are so pressing that Cairo has maintained its refusal even after offers of aid money and concessions from the US and Gulf Arab states.

Escalating

After witnessing the situation in Gaza, Jordan is concerned that West Bank Palestinians will be forced into Jordanian territory. King Abdullah has warned Hezbollah and Iran not to interfere in the worsening crisis, which he believes could escalate and engulf the entire region. His Majesty has stated that accepting refugees from Gaza would be a “red line.” He opposes accepting refugees on similar grounds as Egypt and fears that Jordan, with its small population of just over 11 million, could become the new Palestinian State.

Lebanon is one of the countries most likely to wind up in a full-scale war with Israel due to the presence of Hezbollah, an Islamist militia designated as a terrorist organization. As a political party, Hezbollah holds significant power in Lebanon and has a core anti-Israeli ideology. Hezbollah, along with Hamas, Iran, Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militant groups in Iraq and Syria, considers itself part of the “axis of resistance.”

Following the October Hamas attack on Israel, Hezbollah began intermittent shelling and rocket attacks on Israel, leading to Israeli casualties and displacement. The international media has largely ignored these events due to the scale of suffering in Gaza. Israeli retaliatory fire has also caused casualties in Lebanon, adding to the death toll.

Hezbollah is using the Israel conflict to rally Sunni militia leaders in Lebanon, though many resist due to the Shia-Sunni divide. This situation could potentially trigger a civil war within Lebanon, a country already facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to economic collapse, food shortages, poverty, and lack of access to services. The combination of an Israel-Hamas war, an Israel-Lebanon war, and an internal civil war would create a situation where millions of people urgently need aid.