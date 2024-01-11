Biden admin backflip: William Penn statue spared removal

In a stunning eleventh-hour reversal, the Biden administration has reneged on its plans to remove the statue of William Penn, the founder of the state of Pennsylvania, from the park that commemorates the state’s founding and that is located on the land where Penn’s original home, the Slate Roof House, once stood.

The statue’s removal was part of a National Park Service (NPS) proposal to rehabilitate Welcome Park in the historic Old City district of Philadelphia, the city Penn also founded.

Announced on 5 January, the proposed rehabilitation of the park was to include an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia” and — as its pretext — a “more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors”.

Welcome Park was named for the ship Welcome that carried William Penn from English tyranny to the promise of freedom in the New World.

Almost cancelled

To be axed along with the statue of William Penn was a replica of his Slate Roof House, both of which were to be “removed and not reinstalled”. A timeline recounting the deeds of William Penn and highlighting his kindness towards Native Americans was also slated for demolition.

NPR had claimed: “In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline,” though no proposal or funding for such a project had been announced, nor any assurance that the new panels would mention William Penn.

“The reimagined Welcome Park maintains certain aspects of the original design such as the street grid, the rivers and the east wall while adding a new planted buffer on three sides, and a ceremonial gathering space with circular benches,” according to NPR.

However, after significant public outcry, on Monday, the National Park Service reversed course on its decision, claiming that its proposal was “a draft” that “was released prematurely and had not been subject to a complete internal agency review”.

It appears that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was involved in the sudden reversal, on Monday evening tweeting, “My team has been in contact with the Biden Administration throughout the day to correct this decision. I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded.”

The planned act of historical desecration was just the latest move by a Biden White House apparently committed to the political notion of Year Zero, in which a society’s culture and traditions are systematically erased to make way for a new revolutionary culture.