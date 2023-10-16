The increasing privilege of those with two parents

Of even more interest is the ‘college gap’ which has developed. Analysing the manner in which family structure varies according to maternal education, Kearney points out that 84 percent of the children of college graduates lived with married parents in 2019, down slightly from a figure of 90 percent recorded in 1980.

It is a completely different situation for the children whose mothers have only a high school degree and some college: just 60 percent of them lived with married parents in 2019, a huge drop from the 83 percent who did back in 1980.

Differing levels of educational attainment amount to more than just differences in life experience in today’s socio-economic model.

Median household earnings for college-educated Americans have increased significantly over the last four decades, while barely moving for less educated workers. These same less-educated Americans are also now less likely to get married and thus gain the support of a second committed parent in raising their children.

Multiple advantages

Writing in practical as well as economic terms, Kearney highlights the benefits of pooling resources which a two-parent family can enjoy.

This is not just about money but also parental time and attention, and the possibility of specialisation in particular roles where one parent excels and where the other does not: a social practice which the Nobel laureate Professor Gary Becker identified in the 1960s.

Social liberals who accept the obvious reality that children benefit from the availability of increased material and non-material resources may contend that couples living together could do just as well in providing this.

Having surveyed the data on cohabitation and social outcomes in America, Kearney strongly disagrees.

“[T]he practical truth is that, to date, there has been no alternative institution to marriage that is characterized by the same long-term partnership and commitment in the United States. Cohabitation partnerships in the US are simply not as stable as marriages. This comparative instability helps explain why observed gaps in household resources, childhood experiences, and children’s outcomes exist between married-parent and unmarried households,” she writes.

Just as she takes issue with the social progressives who claim that family structure does not matter, the author also disagrees with their arguments that more government support will correct the imbalance in terms of family outcomes, writing that “even if policymakers were to dramatically scale up government support and shrink income gaps between one- and two-parent families, there would still be meaningful differences in children’s experiences and outcomes.”

Not only is she perceptive in identifying the key problems that follow as a consequence of the movement away from the two-parent norm, she also identifies some of the broader issues that are driving societal change.

Citing the sociologist William Julius Wilson’s research from the 1980s relating to the declining ‘marriageability’ of some men and the impact this had on increasing the number of single-mother families in African-American communities, Kearney draws attention to the stagnation of wages among middle-aged men who do not possess a four-year college degree.

Women have advanced greatly in recent decades in educational and economic terms, but the same cannot be said of a large portion of the male population, and American women are now finding it harder to find men who are economically secure and financially dependable in the long term.

Also, economic literature suggests that decreases in men’s earnings relative to female earnings drive down the marriage rate. While a possible solution may involve a reversal of traditional roles — with the newly ascendant females taking on the main role of breadwinners while men do more work in the home — Kearney does not see this as being a probable scenario.

Unlike other writers on economic and social policy, she does not rely on personal vignettes to make her points, instead relying on her command of the supporting evidence she has assembled.

Polarisation

At the core of her book is a deep concern for the growing inequality which exists in America and the role that the decline of marriage is playing in exacerbating this problem.

The college gap and the income gap between families — which is so clearly linked to the marriage gap too — is leading to a situation where higher-income parents are spending vast sums of money on education and parenting, thus giving their children the best possible chance in life while also helping to cement the already entrenched class divisions within America.

More worryingly, parents with a higher educational attainment have been shown to spend far more time with their children, and the fact that most of these parents are married couples makes doing this far easier. Children from less financially advantaged backgrounds can end up being deprived of some of the attention they need, and this can have detrimental effects on young boys in particular.

“We will not be able to meaningfully improve the lives of children in this country, nor address the vast and growing level of inequality between kids who are born into more highly educated, higher-income homes and those who are not without confronting the reality that family life is crucial and that divergent family structures are a key driver of widening class gaps,” Kearney concludes.

If the author succeeds in convincing a large body of policymakers of the validity of this summation, she will have accomplished an enormous feat.

Her suggested solutions to mitigate against the current problems include a large expansion of mentoring programmes along the lines of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organisation, which if implemented could help to give more vulnerable young people positive and supporting role models.

Less wisely, she argues for an expansion of college access along with alternative pathways towards productive employment (such as apprenticeships), without fully acknowledging the degree to which the current excessive emphasis on college is having baleful consequences across society.

It is obvious that the author does not wish her work to be pigeonholed in the socially conservative category.

She goes to some lengths to preempt such criticism, making clear that she is “not promoting a norm of a stay-at-home wife and a breadwinner husband”, while also suggesting that the gender of legally married couples is not relevant when considering the benefits that marriage affords to children.

Some social conservatives will quibble with this. They should not. Instead, all who care about the welfare of society as a whole should be grateful to Professor Kearney for producing a work that demonstrates persuasively the extraordinary importance of marriage as a public good.

James Bradshaw writes on topics including history, culture, film and literature.

