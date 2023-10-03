- The Latest
- Topics
- Free Newsletter
-
About
Breaking the Silence: The Reality of De-Transitioning
This video about men and women who reverted to their natal sex is disturbing and amazing. Disturbing because it shines a spotlight on their unhappiness and the cynicism of the transgender ideologues who helped them “transition”. Amazing because it was made by a commercial TV network in Australia. The interview with a medical expert at the end is one of the most fiery encounters on screen that you will ever see. Compelling viewing about a catastrophic medical scandal.
Join our community of truth-tellers
Get the latest updates delivered right to your inbox
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.